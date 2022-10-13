The city of Carthage may have one more special entry in the Maple Leaf Festival parade this year: a fully restored 1939 firetruck. The truck’s owner, Steve Burnett, said he had his eyes on restoring this particular truck for some time and when the opportunity presented itself, Burnett was up for the challenge. But he quickly realized the complications that came with the project. That’s where the community support came in to play. Local craftsmen chipped in on the project, and even a 10-year-old boy lent his own particular set of skills to the project. The result? A blast from the past polished up for the present and the community of Carthage got to be a big part of it.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO