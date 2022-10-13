ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in

Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
FORT SCOTT, KS
webbcity.net

Ella Hensley and Trevor Peterson experienced Missouri Scholars Academy – in person

Over three weeks in June, the (very warm) air at University of Missouri in Columbia was filled with talk of chemistry, reading of poetry, jazz improvisations, and some philosophical discussions. All of this from some 330 of Missouri’s top scholars, gathered for a summer tradition, the Missouri Scholars Academy, finally held in person once again, after two years of virtual programs.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bridge completed, MO-96 reopens in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The bridge east of Avilla closed MO-96 at White Oak Creek in June 2022. Construction was completed on time yesterday, Oct 12, and reopened to all traffic. “Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek in #JasperCo near #Avilla NOW OPEN as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12.” — MoDOT SWMo TRAVELERS NOTE: The MO-96 detour...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck

PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
PARSONS, KS
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

A vintage firetruck see a new life

The city of Carthage may have one more special entry in the Maple Leaf Festival parade this year: a fully restored 1939 firetruck. The truck’s owner, Steve Burnett, said he had his eyes on restoring this particular truck for some time and when the opportunity presented itself, Burnett was up for the challenge. But he quickly realized the complications that came with the project. That’s where the community support came in to play. Local craftsmen chipped in on the project, and even a 10-year-old boy lent his own particular set of skills to the project. The result? A blast from the past polished up for the present and the community of Carthage got to be a big part of it.
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Spookhouse List from Joplin News First, NOT kid-friendly

JOPLIN METRO AREA — We have compiled a list of area spook houses and haunts linked to directions to make your night of terror with friends a little easier. This list only includes intense locations. We do NOT recommend for kids. Click for our KID FRIENDLY list, it’s called Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First. Joplin News...
JOPLIN, MO

