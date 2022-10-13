Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
kjfmradio.com
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
KYTV
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KTLO
Man arrested after attempted break-in to feed wandering dogs
A Marion County man has been arrested after breaking into a residence to try to feed wandering dogs. 46-year-old Daymon Doshier has been charged with a felony count of residential burglary, and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and public intoxication. On September 21, Marion County officials responded to a call from...
KYTV
Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
KTLO
Non-compliant Marion County couple arrested after attempted armed robbery
Two Marion County residents are facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and assault after authorities had to deploy multiple tasers for non-compliance. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a residence with a complaint of someone standing outside with a pistol. Upon arrival, they observed 51-year-old John Womack standing by the passenger door of a vehicle. As law enforcement began giving Womack commands to place his hands in the air and step away from the car, he started cursing and not complying with commands, and proceeded to pull a knife out of his pocket. Officers discharged three taser containers without having any effect on Womack.
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Help find the thief who stole a local dog rescue’s transport van
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - {ANCHOR} In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a local rescue needs your help to find a thief.. On Tuesday, 4 the Love of k9′s realized its transport van had been stolen. but thankfully, the community came together to help track it down. “All...
933kwto.com
Suspect Identified, Charges Filed in Thursday’s Standoff with Springfield PD
The identity of a man and charges against him have been released in yesterday’s pursuit and standoff in west Springfield. Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Shane Pennington with driving while intoxicated, assault, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Officers were called to the area of Bennett and...
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
Forsyth, Mo. woman accused of stealing thousands from law firm in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Forsyth, Mo., is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Krystal Snow is charged with stealing at least $25,000 from Garrett Law Firm in Hollister, where she was a secretary. Investigators show the law firm reported the crime. Josh Garrett told officers Snow had stolen money she should have been depositing into the bank on behalf of the firm. Investigators say after several conversations with the bank and an internal audit, it appeared Snow was only depositing checks into the account, but not cash given to the firm.
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
KYTV
How Springfield Police, EMS tackle the mental health problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If someone experiences a breakdown, the police respond. If they identify a mental health situation, they call EMS and a mental health specialist from Burrell Health through their co-responder program. “If law enforcement has requested us on the scene, because they feel like the patient needs...
KYTV
Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Wednesday night SGF shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police were called out to 1900 W. […]
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
