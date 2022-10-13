ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Portland Tribune

Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight

Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community

The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
VANCOUVER, WA
Grist

New fossil fuel projects? Not in this city.

It’s Friday, October 14, and the city of Vancouver, Washington, has banned large fossil fuel developments. City council members in Vancouver, Washington, the fourth-largest city in the Evergreen State, just permanently banned new, large-scale fossil fuel projects. The new zoning ordinance, approved last week, covers a wide range of...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

How Do We Stop the Rise of Outrageously Priced Condos?

I read your column on those outrageously priced condos [Dr. Know, WW, Sept. 28]. How do we get this to stop? Also, how do we get Washington to put a cap on rent increases like Oregon’s? (Although I think even 10% per year is a lot!) —Linda H.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Volunteers needed for Portland's 'No Ivy Day'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Marquam Nature Park in Southwest Portland with Portland Parks & Recreation. Volunteers are needed to take out pesky ivy across the city during "No Ivy Day." On the quiet Marquam Trail, Mary Verrilli is on the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”

Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

