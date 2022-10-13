Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
Report: Mayor Wheeler to propose camping ban across Portland and build mega-camps as an alternative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose the banning of unsanctioned camping across Portland and build large sanctioned homeless camping areas as an alternative, according to a Willamette Week report. The mayor wants three 500-person homeless "campuses" with each campus divided into four 125-person camps, the...
iheart.com
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
Grist
New fossil fuel projects? Not in this city.
It’s Friday, October 14, and the city of Vancouver, Washington, has banned large fossil fuel developments. City council members in Vancouver, Washington, the fourth-largest city in the Evergreen State, just permanently banned new, large-scale fossil fuel projects. The new zoning ordinance, approved last week, covers a wide range of...
opb.org
Portland City Council candidates Hardesty, Gonzalez debate crime, homelessness and their vision for downtown
Next month, Portlanders will be casting their ballots to decide who should be one of the city’s next commissioners. Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez debated Thursday and made their cases to voters, with Dave Miller moderating a discussion hosted by OPB’s “Think Out Loud.”. Hardesty...
How Do We Stop the Rise of Outrageously Priced Condos?
I read your column on those outrageously priced condos [Dr. Know, WW, Sept. 28]. How do we get this to stop? Also, how do we get Washington to put a cap on rent increases like Oregon’s? (Although I think even 10% per year is a lot!) —Linda H.
Volunteers needed for Portland's 'No Ivy Day'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Marquam Nature Park in Southwest Portland with Portland Parks & Recreation. Volunteers are needed to take out pesky ivy across the city during "No Ivy Day." On the quiet Marquam Trail, Mary Verrilli is on the...
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
Bail set at $500,000 for Vancouver custodian accused of filming people in school restrooms
A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
Apple farm in Hood River County making ends meet after unpredictable spring
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Draper Girls Country Farm in Hood River County to survey the U-pick situation as the season nears its close. Highway 35, also known as Hood River County’s Fruit Loop, might be the road less...
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Redevelopment of the Old Sunshine Dairy on 21st Avenue Rests with a Jet-Setting European Philosopher King
Address: 915 NE 21st Ave. Why it’s empty: We don’t use the telegraph anymore. The fate of the old Sunshine Dairy on Northeast 21st Avenue resides with a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals.
Here's how Biden's visit to Portland impacts TriMet MAX, bus services
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has warned riders that traffic will be impacted Friday and Saturday as President Joe Biden visits Portland. Anyone planning to take the MAX or bus should plan extra time for trips and anticipate some delays. The MAX Blue and Red lines will be disrupted in...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
