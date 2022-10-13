Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski Announces 'High Low With Emrata' Podcast
Emily Ratajkowski just announced an all-new podcast, dubbed High Low With Emrata. Produced by Sony Music, the new series will consist of two episodes per week, one of which sees the model and writer sit down for intimate conversations with special guests, with the second focused on Ratajkowski offering her own commentary on what’s going on in the world. Fans will also be able to subscribe to a third exclusive episode, High Low: Talk Back, where Ratajkowski will go through listener comments and questions.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Content Creator Tefi Pessoa on Celebrating Hispanic/Latine Culture and What Identity Means to Her
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we must highlight Hispanic/Latine individuals who have integrated into everyday American life, bringing their stories and culture with them to keep traditions alive. These are only some reasons why new-gen content creator Tefi Pessoa is integral to the cultural conversations. Pessoa, a Brazilian-Colombian influencer...
Hypebae
Rihanna Is Reportedly Embarking on a Stadium Tour in 2023
Rumor has it Rihanna is going on tour next year. Hits Daily Double reported that Rihanna, in addition to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, are a few of the artists going on respective tours in 2023. Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show on February 12, 2023, which could be what sparked her interest in getting back to music, at least performing.
Hypebae
Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week
Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Kero x Acne Studios Drop FW22 Footwear Collaboration
Just in time for rain and snow season, Acne Studios has joined forces with Swedish heritage brand Kero for the first time to debut a capsule footwear collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Loved for its special craftsmanship, Kero’s famous Sami “beak” shoe is reimagined through Acne Studios’ lens. Thinking carefully about...
Hypebae
Check out the Nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards and How to Vote
The nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards have finally been announced, with some of your favorite artists leading. Bad Bunny leads with a total of eight nods. Then, we have Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift, who each received six nominations, followed by The Weeknd, Adele and Harry Styles, who each earned five nominations.
Hypebae
K-Pop Group aespa Drops NFT Collection With Sotheby's
Aespa, the “virtual hybrid” K-pop group created by SM Entertainment, has joined forces with Sotheby’s to launch an NFT collection dubbed “æ Girls.”. For the launch, the quartet partnered with NFT artst Blake Kathryn, marking the first-ever collaboration of its kind. The collection consists of three main parts, including “MY Pass” — an access key for any fan or collector. Those who purchase the pass can receive a free NFT from a collection of 16 different pieces created by the group’s members NINGNING, GISELLE, KARINA and WINTER.
Hypebae
Cartoon Network Is Officially Coming To An End
Cartoon Network will be no more, at least how we’ve always known it. Due to the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Cartoon Network, which created classics, such as The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Adventure Time, and Over the Garden Wall, is undergoing some changes. According to a statement from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
DJ Georgia Sinclair Taps Metaverse for High-End Virtual Residency
From her early days of hosting KidsWB at Warner Bros., Australian media personality and DJ Georgia Sinclair is the perfect embodiment of inspiration, and what it means to be a modern-day futurist and visionary. Over the past few years, Sinclair has risen to prominence throughout the Los Angeles and Las...
Hypebae
The 1975 Releases a Track That Is a Continuation of "Robbers" on Their New Album, 'BFIAFL'
The 1975 has released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which can be considered a nostalgic-sounding record. The track “About You” off the new album is almost like part 2 of “Robbers,” which is a fan-favorite song from the band’s first self-titled album released in 2013.
Hypebae
Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH Teases Reese's Puffs Collab
Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH is set to be joining forces with cult chocolate brand Reese’s, for a new age takeover of its signature Reese’s Puffs cereal. The pair are partnering for the first time, with a collaboration that sees Ahn put her edgy spin on Reese’s cereal boxes. Offering a limited-edition version of the Reese’s Puffs cereal box, the collaboration is rumored for release pretty soon, with little else about the partnership revealed.
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Has a Clarks Collab on the Way
Following up on his successful partnership with Crocs, Salehe Bembury has now joined forces with Clarks Originals to rework the classic Wallabee silhouette. Just in time for the fall season, the shoe is dressed in an orange makeover, with a touch of a bluish gray shade on the upper. Instead of the usual suede material, the Wallabees are updated with shaggy textures all over, and are complete with tonal shoelaces. The silhouette is rounded out with crepe soles signature to the original design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
Lizzo's Bronde Hair Update Signals That the Color Will Have a Moment for Fall 2022
Hands down, Lizzo has some of the most epic hair and makeup moments. Her dream team, makeup artist Alexx Mayo and hairstylist Shelby Swain make sure the star is on point — and the bar has been set extremely high for her Special tour, with her most recent update making an appearance at her New York City show. The artist changed things up and sported bronde hair for the occasion, and we’re stunned.
Hypebae
Valentino Becomes the First European Luxury Brand to Partner with Pantone
Valentino has teamed up with the Pantone Color Institute to immortalize its signature Pink PP hue with an all-new collection. First developed for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection, the color has transcended all expectations and become a marker for Valentino that deserves to live on. As a result, the brand has tapped Pantone – making them the first European luxury fashion brand to do so – for an 11-piece limited-edition line of objects.
Hypebae
Get to Know Feather Pendants, the Genderless Jewelry Brand from London
London-based jewelry brand Feather Pendants just released its Pre-Fall capsule collection, inspired by the idea of paradise on earth. Stepping away from its home in Hatton Garden, the collection sees the brand showcase its rich, enamelled chains and rings across crystal blue waters. With a renewed focus on its signature “Buckle Chain” and “Buckle Bracelet” silhouettes, the capsule debuts new colorways in blue, green and purple.
Hypebae
Our Place Launches New Diwali Collection
The South Asian festival of Diwali is soon to be upon us, and much-loved crockery brand Our Place have just the thing to celebrate it. As part of the brand’s ongoing Traditionware range, Our Place has launched an all-new Diwali collection, made in partnership with a community of artists and designers who celebrate the festival.
Comments / 0