Baton Rouge, LA

Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
theadvocate.com

How Zachary went from 10 points down to a winner over Scotlandville

Zachary rebounded from an early deficit, then held off a late rally as the Broncos survived a shootout with Scotlandville 53-38 Friday night at Zachary. Eli Holstein threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in District 4-5A. Scotlandville (4-3, 1-1) had two touchdowns...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Four with local ties part of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class

One coach, two athletes and one administrator with local ties were selected to the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. Wrestling coach and historian Bill Bofinger of Lee High, multisport athletes Kate Ripple Cramer of Parkview Baptist and Warren Capone of Catholic High, along with longtime LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small are part of the 10-member class that will be inducted April 18 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines

The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Ascension cashes in Walker turnovers, holds on for District 5-5A win

East Ascension’s defense helped the Spartans end a three-game losing streak in defeating rival St. Amant last week. That intensity carried over to Friday night's game against new District 5-5A foe Walker on Friday night in Gonzales. The Spartans defense forced three first-half fumbles and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns in a 45-28 win.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate bounces back in style with road rout of North Vermilion

The Westgate Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a dominating 39-7 road win over North Vermilion in Leroy on Thursday. The Tigers (6-1, 1-1) showed off their new balanced offense against the Patriots rushing for three touchdowns and 274 yards and passing for three touchdowns and 162 yards.
MAURICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA

