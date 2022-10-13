Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers get road win over Florida, but another special teams miscue was costly
Special teams deficiencies continue to be a thorn in the side of the LSU football team. For the second week in a row, the Tigers gave up a quick touchdown after a special teams miscue on the opening kickoff of their 45-35 win over Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
theadvocate.com
Kayshon Boutte has long-awaited breakout game this season against Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — At halftime against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Kayshon Boutte brought the offense together and said, "They've got blood in the water, let's go get them." Boutte had poked holes in the Florida defense, catching four passes for 87 yards at that point — already a...
theadvocate.com
Florida coach Billy Napier is still beloved in Lafayette, testing allegiances for LSU game
Hunter Trahan’s office is decorated in vermilion and white colors. A giant “Ragin' Cajuns” wall sticker, UL knickknacks on his desk and a football helmet encompass the decorations. The UL booster and owner of All Star Signs and Specialties in Lafayette will tell you he’s a lifelong...
theadvocate.com
Coaches hoping big Week 7 numbers net college offers for Lutcher quarterback, Madison Prep athlete
Two players typically not included on the list of top Louisiana prospects for 2023, Lutcher quarterback Dwanye Winfield of Lutcher and Madison Prep athlete David Jones, emphatically stated their cases while leading their teams to victory Friday night. “He may not be the fastest guy when you line up to...
theadvocate.com
The Southern offense started hot against Alcorn. Then it cools off in the second half
Southwestern Athletic Conference rival coaches have sometimes called Eric Dooley an offensive guru — and after putting up 59 and 45 points in the last two conference games, maybe they’re right. But the Jaguars showed they can also win when the offense isn't humming like they want in...
theadvocate.com
'I love this team': Southern basketball coach Sean Woods likes Jaguars' mix of old, new
Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods. The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
theadvocate.com
Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge made a statement against Marshall, then celebrated with mom
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge, there were many great aspects of the Cajuns’ 23-13 road win over Marshall on Wednesday night. As he walked off the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, there to greet him was his mother, Sheri, all the way from California.
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep and U-High fought a back-and-forth battle that was decided in the final moments
Calvin Spears made a 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give sixth-ranked Madison Prep a 40-37 victory over No. 4 University High in a mercurial District 6-3A game with multiple lead and momentum shifts. “I did not hear the crowd or anything around me,” Spears said. “I just...
theadvocate.com
Games to Watch: Check out the top Week 7 Baton Rouge Friday Night Matchups
These two teams are used to the drill … they meet once again with the district title more than likely on the line. Both teams 4-2 overall and are ranked in the LWSA’s top 10 — the Cubs are fourth and the Chargers are rated sixth. A year ago, U-High won 39-27.
theadvocate.com
How Zachary went from 10 points down to a winner over Scotlandville
Zachary rebounded from an early deficit, then held off a late rally as the Broncos survived a shootout with Scotlandville 53-38 Friday night at Zachary. Eli Holstein threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in District 4-5A. Scotlandville (4-3, 1-1) had two touchdowns...
theadvocate.com
Four with local ties part of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class
One coach, two athletes and one administrator with local ties were selected to the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. Wrestling coach and historian Bill Bofinger of Lee High, multisport athletes Kate Ripple Cramer of Parkview Baptist and Warren Capone of Catholic High, along with longtime LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small are part of the 10-member class that will be inducted April 18 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Suddenly, Catholic-NI turns red hot and builds three-game winning streak
DELCAMBRE - Luke Landry threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 27 point first half blitz as Catholic-New Iberia, which started the season with four straight losses, claimed its third straight win and second consecutive District 8-2A win with a 30-0 shutout of Delcambre on Friday.
theadvocate.com
John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines
The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs takes shootout that morphed into defensive struggle against St. Amant
The first-half shootout suggested one thing, but the scoreless second half had just as much drama. Denham Springs made a 27-21 halftime lead stand up when linebacker Hayden Rushing sacked St. Amant quarterback Chase Kelley on the final play of the game, preserving the six-point homecoming victory Friday in a District 5-5A game played at Walker High.
theadvocate.com
East Ascension cashes in Walker turnovers, holds on for District 5-5A win
East Ascension’s defense helped the Spartans end a three-game losing streak in defeating rival St. Amant last week. That intensity carried over to Friday night's game against new District 5-5A foe Walker on Friday night in Gonzales. The Spartans defense forced three first-half fumbles and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns in a 45-28 win.
theadvocate.com
Westgate bounces back in style with road rout of North Vermilion
The Westgate Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a dominating 39-7 road win over North Vermilion in Leroy on Thursday. The Tigers (6-1, 1-1) showed off their new balanced offense against the Patriots rushing for three touchdowns and 274 yards and passing for three touchdowns and 162 yards.
theadvocate.com
A month after killing of LSU senior Allie Rice, a grieving family faces unanswered questions
Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed. It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
theadvocate.com
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
