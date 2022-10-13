ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Gotham Gazette

Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It

New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
mynbc5.com

Bail request denied for person of interest in New Hampshire double homicide

The state of Vermont has denied a bail request for a person of interest in a New Hampshire double homicide after his lawyers asked for their client to be released. Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington on a warrant out of Utah, is also a person of interest in the double homicide of a Concord, New Hampshire couple.
CONCORD, NH
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council discusses efforts to redistrict UVM students

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council provided an update on the planned ward redistricting efforts during Monday night's meeting. Councilmembers said the main concern with redistricting is figuring out how to fairly split up the college student population in Burlington by not overloading one ward. Ward 8 is currently...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont taking steps towards legalizing sports betting

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Lawmakers are discussing whether it makes sense to legalize sports betting in the state. Vermont is one of fourteen states – and the only one in New England – that is still prohibiting sports betting. The Sports Betting industry is one that generated over...
VERMONT STATE
96.9 WOUR

Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
vermontbiz.com

The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation

Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message

Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. ‘Flash’ actor Ezra...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Albany mayor after Republican’s visit: Zeldin has not been there for us

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin brought his campaign for New York governor to Albany on Friday. Keeping his focus on public safety as he runs against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Zeldin appeared at a pizzeria on Ontario Street — in a neighborhood that has struggled with a raft of shootings and other crime in recent months. Polls show crime is one of the top issues on voters’ minds in the midterm elections, but Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Zeldin’s approach misses the mark. Sheehan, a third-term Democrat who supports Hochul’s campaign, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.
ALBANY, NY
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
LYNDON, VT

