WKTV
Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend. Police say the grass was dug up by vehicles between Friday afternoon and Saturday. Anyone with information that may help in this investigation is asked to call Frankfort Police...
WKTV
Motor vehicle accident in Milford, involving a passenger car and school bus
MILFORD, N.Y. -- Tuesday Afternoon the Otsego County 911 Center received an Emergency Call, reporting a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a school bus on NYS Route 28, in the Village of Milford. Emergency and Law Enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was...
WKTV
Frankfort police search for vandals
Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
WKTV
School bus rear-ended in Otsego County; no one hurt
MILFORD, N.Y. – A school bus was rear-ended while stopped on Route 28 in the town of Milford on the afternoon of Oct. 18. It happened while students were getting off the bus and the stop arms were out with red lights flashing. No injuries were reported, according to...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Adirondack High School
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED)– Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Adirondack High School in Boonville Tuesday morning to investigate an incident. The sheriff's office did not released details about the investigation, but said there was no danger to anyone at the school. The investigation was...
WKTV
Employee accused of stabbing co-worker at New Hartford restaurant
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- A Bridgewater man was arrested Saturday after an altercation at a restaurant on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater was arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker during a fight at Café Del Buono. New Hartford police were first called...
WKTV
3 facing drug charges after meth found during traffic stop in Otsego County
SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. – Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Springfield late last month. On Sept. 29, Otsego County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle headed north on Highway 80 for traffic violations. During the investigation, deputies found about 29 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
WKTV
Range Rover crashes into parked SUV outside Inlet post office; 2 sent to hospital
INLET, N.Y. – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Inlet that damaged the town post office. According to Police Chief Ron Johnston, a 2020 Range Rover struck a parked 2023 Jeep, and then both vehicles were forced into the front and side of the post office on Route 28.
WKTV
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
WKTV
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
WKTV
Catalytic Converter Law aims at curbing theft
In an effort to try and stop criminals from stealing catalytic converters NY Governor Kathy Hochul is spending $20 million in technologies like surveillance cameras and license plate readers. "This will allow localities to purchase the technologies that they can do for this surveillance, and help law enforcement actually prosecute...
WKTV
15th annual "Stuff The Bus" coming soon
UTICA, N.Y. – The start of the 15th annual Stuff The Buss Campaign is only weeks away. The initiative was created in 2008 to help children in the Mohawk Valley, who have a less fortunate financial circumstance, have a happy holiday season. Over the last 15 years, more than...
WKTV
Gas prices on the rise across New York
Gas prices are back on the rise with the average in New York up 4 cents this week. Prices in the Utica-Rome area are 3 cents higher than they were a week ago, with AAA reporting an average of $3.75 per gallon on Monday. There’s also been an uptick in...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
WKTV
Good Food for a good cause. Rescue mission of Utica holds annual gala
Good food for a good cause. Utica rescue mission holds annual fundraiser. Utica, N.Y.-- the 30th annual gourmet gala, formerly known as gourmet guys to the rescue, wa…
WKTV
Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. ‒ The Utica Center for Development (UCD) will be hosting a Veterans Day Comedy Show on Saturday, Nov. 12. Featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour, the show will be held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
WKTV
Utica superintendent, Bruce Karam, placed on administrative leave
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica School Board, at a special meeting Tuesday night, placed long-time superintendent, Bruce Karam on administrative leave, pending the completion of an independent investigation. There was no mention of what is being investigated and by whom. A group of people, including current and former district employees,...
WKTV
Veteran Resource Fair to be held in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Otsego County Veterans Coalition will be holding its very first Veteran Resource Fair on Nov. 13. Agencies assisting Veterans in Otsego and surrounding counties will be there to help connect veteran, service members and their families with services and benefits. The event will take place...
WKTV
MVCC students tour Danfoss, manufacturing plant
UTICA, N.Y. – October is Manufactoring Month and to take part, MVCC students were treated to a tour of a local electronics manufacturing plant, Tuesday. Semikron-Danfoss, located in Marcy, gave the college students the chance to see firsthand, how the plant manufacturers silicon carbide power modules that are used in electric cars and airplanes.
WKTV
Herkimer County receives $292K to protect clean water in Cripple Creek Watershed
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County has received funding as part of a statewide effort to help farmers protect clean water and mitigate the impacts of climate change. The state distributed $13 million to 50 agricultural projects to enhance water quality, including more than $292,000 to the Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation District for work with a farm in the Cripple Creek Watershed.
