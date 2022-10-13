ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice

The parents of Ryan LeRoux, who was shot and killed by police officers in July 2021, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Montgomery County Police. The attorneys for the family released a statement (available below) on Friday announcing support from The Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

DC Voters to Decide If Tipped Workers Should Get Same Minimum Wage as Other Employees

Voting is underway in the District, and once again, voters are set to decide if tipped workers should get the same minimum wage as every other worker in the District. It’s not the first time voters in D.C. have been asked this question: Should tipped workers be paid the same minimum wage as all other workers? Voters said yes in 2018, but the will of the voters was overturned by the D.C. Council.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation

Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
THURMONT, MD
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools

The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
pelhamplus.com

Rockaway Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

On Friday, a man from Rockaway Township pled guilty to federal civil disorder charges related to his violent participation with other members of the right-wing Proud Boys during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The action was intended to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Court documents filed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Medical Officer Community Message Regarding Increase in Classroom Outbreaks of Covid-19

Last week, we saw an increase in classroom outbreaks of COVID-19. While the overall Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level is LOW for Montgomery County, we should remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV. There are a few things we can do to promote health in our school community:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

