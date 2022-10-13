ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
SOCCER
BBC

G﻿uardiola on injuries, Liverpool's form and Haaland

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game at Liverpool on Sunday. K﻿yle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are unavailable for the trip to Anfield. L﻿iverpool's poor form in the Premier League doesn't concern Guardiola: "The table never plays a game against Liverpool....
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling. Juventus had been in a punitive retreat...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield. These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'We need to spread the goals a bit more to different games'

J﻿urgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's current form, but has challenged all his players to score more consistently across games. F﻿irmino has scored eight goals and provided four assists so far this season, the same numbers as Mohamed Salah. K﻿lopp said: "Bobby is in a really good moment, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Liverpool FC v Manchester City

Despite the distance between the two clubs in the Premier League Table, Liverpool v Manchester City has become one of the best rivalries in England. Both Jorgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be keen to get the tactical advantage. Here’s my guess at who will get the start for the City boss. As per usual, Ederson Santana de Moraes gets the nod in goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Europa League roundup: McTominay to the rescue, Arsenal edge Bodo/Glimt

Paris, Oct 13, 2022 (AFP) - Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka's goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United left it late to beat Omonia Nicosia. Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third...
SOCCER
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga while they lost at Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Saturday. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge ended the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and left his team mired in a relegation battle.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FIFA
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS
ESPN

Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims

Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
MLS
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. France don't always play a wide formation with wingers, but when they do, you can almost guarantee that Kingsley Coman will be in the starting eleven. The FC Bayern Munich star's blistering pace and ability to play the ball into the box make him an invaluable part of Les Bleus' attack.
FIFA

