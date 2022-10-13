Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 6 Tennessee's 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday at Neyland Stadium:. “Sorry I’m a little bit late. During the week, I don’t know that I downplayed it, but I certainly didn’t recognize it. And felt it and knew it from the moment that I’ve gotten here. Tonight, obviously was for our players, but it’s for our former players, it’s for our donors, it’s for our fans. I know how much this has meant to the people of Tennessee and Vol Nation. So excited that we’re coming out with a win for everybody involved. It was a great night. Man, I think it just speaks to the mentality, the growth and the progress of the individuals inside of our locker room and collectively as a team. It speaks to our coaching staff, Coach (Alex) Golesh, Coach (Tim) Banks, Coach (Mike) Ekeler, our coordinators, and every assistant coach, our young coaches too, just the growth inside of our program from the time that we got here. The ability to be resilient. It wasn’t pretty in the second half. There was a lot of things that we didn’t do at the level that we’re capable of. But our kids continue to reset and go play and believe. And ultimately find a way when it ticks to zero to be on the right side of the scoreboard. So really proud of them. Excited to be able to celebrate with everybody tonight.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO