247Sports

Rucker: Hell yes, Tennessee is back

The proud fortress initially stood tall, repelling the first few invaders with ease. Undeterred, though, the invaders kept coming. Wave after wave after wave. That fortress was the south goalpost at Neyland Stadium, which crumpled to the ground, was carried off the premises and down Cumberland Avenue and is God Knows Where at this point. Perhaps the Tennessee River.
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee plays 'Dixieland Delight' following win over Alabama

Tennessee football played Dixieland Delight following its win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon. It’s a fitting song for what was an incredible performance on the field. The Vols have been waiting to play that one for some time, we supposed. And what a scene it was. Tennessee fans...
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return

Bryce Young had put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard barely miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
247Sports

LOOK: UT players, Vols legends celebrate win over Alabama with cigars

Tennessee fans joined players, coaches and former players in lighting up cigars Saturday night for the first time in 16 years on the Third Saturday in October. The sixth-ranked Vols kept with tradition by smoking celebratory cigars after they rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama that set off a wild celebration from a raucous, sellout crowd inside Neyland Stadium.
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 6 Tennessee's win over No. 3 Alabama

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 6 Tennessee's 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday at Neyland Stadium:. “Sorry I’m a little bit late. During the week, I don’t know that I downplayed it, but I certainly didn’t recognize it. And felt it and knew it from the moment that I’ve gotten here. Tonight, obviously was for our players, but it’s for our former players, it’s for our donors, it’s for our fans. I know how much this has meant to the people of Tennessee and Vol Nation. So excited that we’re coming out with a win for everybody involved. It was a great night. Man, I think it just speaks to the mentality, the growth and the progress of the individuals inside of our locker room and collectively as a team. It speaks to our coaching staff, Coach (Alex) Golesh, Coach (Tim) Banks, Coach (Mike) Ekeler, our coordinators, and every assistant coach, our young coaches too, just the growth inside of our program from the time that we got here. The ability to be resilient. It wasn’t pretty in the second half. There was a lot of things that we didn’t do at the level that we’re capable of. But our kids continue to reset and go play and believe. And ultimately find a way when it ticks to zero to be on the right side of the scoreboard. So really proud of them. Excited to be able to celebrate with everybody tonight.”
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Vols turn back Tide in thriller

Looking for a discussion on the biggest Tennessee football win in a long time?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown and Ben McKee convened at Neyland Stadium to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama in a Third Saturday in October thriller that snapped the Vols’ 15-game losing streak to their old rivals.
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee football: Peyton Manning identifies Hendon Hooker as a difference-maker

No. 3 Alabama football travels to Knoxville for a key clash against No. 6 Tennessee Saturday in one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 college football season. Both College GameDay and SEC Nation will broadcast live from Tennessee’s campus. Legendary Vols quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as the guest picker on GameDay. Ahead of all that, Manning joined former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy on McElroy’s podcast Always College Football, and identified Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as one key that could make a difference in the game’s result.
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video

There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7

College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position

Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
247Sports

