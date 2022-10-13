ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Boggy Bayou waterfront property in Niceville listed at $7.2 million

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A 3.65-acre parcel of property on the north shore of Boggy Bayou has been listed for sale for $7.2 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, which has 600 feet of waterfront, is at 139 W. John Sims Parkway, according to the listing by Harbeson Agency Inc. It is west of Emerald Coast Marine.
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County House Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Business
Bay County, FL
Business
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Grady Brown Park to temporarily close for five months

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to enjoy one of Freeport’s most popular parks, you better hurry. Grady Brown Park will be temporarily closing on Monday. The county will use the closure to complete the final phase of the park’s construction. For the next five months, Walton County will be completing its third […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Callaway receives $5.5 mil for new sewer and water system

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions of dollars is coming to Callaway from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.  “It’s a win-win situation across the board,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. In the second round of community development block grant disaster recovery funds, Callaway received funding to remove what they call ‘Grinder Pumps’ and […]
CALLAWAY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

RADCO Acquires Three Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City Beach

The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its fast-growing portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with over 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. receives funding for new community center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Aviation#Private Company#Beaches#Business Industry#Linus Business#Southern Sky Aviation#Fbo#Newschannel 7#Cfo
WJHG-TV

Panama City increases homebuying assistance program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Fire Department Open House

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Fire Department hosted an open house event Friday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. The event was a chance for the community to come out to fire station one and learn about fire safety and much more. The kiddos got an opportunity to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
MARIANNA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJHG-TV

Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is officially back at Aaron Bessant Park. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and activities go throughout the weekend. The event kicks off with a ceremonial Tapping of the Keg at 5:10 p.m. After that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing. Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows near 50 inland and upper 50s at the coast. On Saturday it will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. The humidity increases on Sunday, but the warm weather remains. Lows will be in the mid 50s inland w/60s at the coast Sunday AM. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front brings a small chance of rain Monday, but it will also bring the coldest air of the season starting Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows will dip into the 30s/40s area wide with highs in the 60s to near 70.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay High School Share Table makes a comeback

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is proving that sharing is caring. Bay High School, Chautauqua, and Chartwells have teamed up to create a “share table”. A table is set up in the cafeteria, where students can place their unopen and uneaten leftovers. Stephanie Werchan,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
franklincounty.news

This Weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Salt Air Farmers Market. Shop local farmers and artisans. Let your family enjoy...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy