KBTX.com
College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting. Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care. The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21. The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing...
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
KBTX.com
Voters to decide whether to approve tax rate change to pay for CSISD teacher salary increase
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station voters will decide on changes to the school district’s finances when they head to the polls later this fall. The district is holding a voter-approved tax ratification election (VATRE) which would allow the school district to utilize additional pennies on its tax rate to generate additional revenue.
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
kagstv.com
Students are getting busing to College Station City Hall to vote, but some believe the decision has come far too late ahead of the November elections
Earlier this week, the Brazos County Commissioners Court allocated $5,000 to bus students to city hall to vote in November. However, some don't believe it's enough.
fox44news.com
Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning. The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms. Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy. Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the...
KBTX.com
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
wtaw.com
Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions
A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
KBTX.com
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
KBTX.com
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
fox44news.com
Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
KBTX.com
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
KBTX.com
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A cell phone video shared with KBTX shows a man jumping into action Tuesday evening to try and stop a fire from spreading on a second-level apartment balcony. The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block...
KBTX.com
Sweet wine lovers unite for National Wine Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to celebrate National Wine Month, but you’re not a fan of the classic red or white, you can try a sweet wine like a Riesling or a Moscato. Lori Gibson, owner of The Tipsy Trinket in Downtown Bryan joined The Three to discuss how they pair food for their sweet wine flight.
