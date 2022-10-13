ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting. Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care. The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth

Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning. The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms. Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy. Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions

A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sweet wine lovers unite for National Wine Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to celebrate National Wine Month, but you’re not a fan of the classic red or white, you can try a sweet wine like a Riesling or a Moscato. Lori Gibson, owner of The Tipsy Trinket in Downtown Bryan joined The Three to discuss how they pair food for their sweet wine flight.
BRYAN, TX

