Houston 1, Seattle 0
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 14, Seattle 10. 2B_Bregman (1), Rodríguez (3). HR_Peña (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1), Rodríguez (1). S_McCormick (1). Murfee pitched to 3 batters in the 18th. HBP_Kirby 2 (Alvarez,Mancini), D.Castillo (Díaz), Pressly (Haniger), Sewald (McCormick). WP_Garcia. Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser;...
Vegas 5, Seattle 2
Seattle002—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Carrier), 0:12. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 2 (Roy, Pietrangelo), 3:07 (pp). Penalties_Wennberg, SEA (High Sticking), 2:02; Martinez, LV (Cross Checking), 16:24. Second Period_3, Vegas, Smith 1 (Stone, Eichel), 13:55 (pp). 4, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (Stephenson, Theodore), 17:11. 5, Vegas, Theodore 1 (Kessel, Eichel), 19:43....
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB・
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for Hedges in the 6th. LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), off McKenzie; Cabrera (1), off McKenzie; Bader (2), off Hentges. RBIs_Judge 2 (2), Cabrera 2 (2), Bader (2), J.Naylor (2), Kwan (2), Brennan (1), Rosario (2), O.Gonzalez 2 (3).
MLB・
Cleveland leads series 2-1
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
Chicago 5, San Jose 2
San Jose200—2 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties_Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22. Second Period_3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
Toronto012—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 1 (Giroux, Sanderson), 9:09 (pp). Second Period_2, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Jarnkrok, Muzzin), 19:43. Third Period_3, Toronto, Nylander 2 (Matthews, Tavares), 13:24 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (DeBrincat, Chabot), 14:49. 5, Toronto, Holl 1 (Bunting, Marner), 18:05. Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-7-9_27. Toronto 13-11-8_32. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa...
NHL・
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 2 (Crosby, Letang), 2:28. 5, Pittsburgh, Carter 1 (Joseph, Kapanen), 3:50. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 2 (Malkin, Crosby), 13:31...
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton120—3 First Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Coleman, Stone), 1:13. 2, Edmonton, Ceci 1 (Yamamoto, Draisaitl), 3:18. 3, Calgary, Stone 1 (Rooney), 4:34. 4, Calgary, Kadri 1 (Stone), 7:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Kadri, Dube), 10:18. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 4 (Draisaitl, Kane), 10:46 (pp). 7, Edmonton, McLeod 1...
NHL・
