semoball.com
Clarkton tops Sikeston in regular season finale
CLARKTON — Sikeston’s five-game winning streak came to a close Tuesday Night when the. Bulldogs fell to (24-6) Clarkton in four sets winning the first set 25-22 then dropping the next three sets 25-21, 25-10, 26-24. Sikeston came out of the gates running as they jumped out to...
SEMO WBB seeking a 'season of redemption'
No one needs to remind eighth-year Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball coach Rekha Patterson about how the 2021-22 season unfolded. In Patterson’s two decades on the sidelines, she has been part of coaching staffs that have won at least 21 games nine times, advanced to a pair of Final Fours (2010 and 2012 at Baylor), and won a National Championship (2012) with a perfect 40-0 mark. So, if you think that she is going to casually dismiss last season’s 6-23 overall record (2-16 in the Ohio Valley Conference), you would be mistaken.
Dexter stumbles with second straight loss to Perryville
PERRYVILLE — Three days after losing the Stoddard County Conference volleyball tournament championship to Advance, the Dexter Bearcats couldn't find traction Monday against a much improved Perryville team and fell to the Pirates in straight sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 at Perryville High School. “We just didn't have any energy...
Volleyball: Greenville, Puxico pick up victories
GREENVILLE — It may have not been the ideal result, but the performance still went a long way for the Twin Rivers volleyball team Monday night. The Lady Royals (3-19) dropped a four-set match at Greenville (25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24) and now it comes down to Tuesday’s finale 6:30 p.m. at Gideon to get prepped for the Class 2 District 1 tournament that begins Saturday.
Peers take different look at 'excited' Redhawks
There are so many ways to measure how a men’s basketball program has grown from year to year, with victories being the most important, as well as the most obvious. However, in the case of Southeast Missouri State, the evolution of the program under third-year coach Brad Korn can be measured in perception.
Jackson girls golf finishes sixth at Class 4 state championships
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jackson finished sixth out of nine teams at the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championships, showing consistency with back-to-back 362 rounds for a final score of 724 strokes Tuesday at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Missouri. First-year Indians coach Jeff Fahrner was proud of how...
Donettes rally to win five-set marathon against Ellington
DONIPHAN — What an ideal way to go into the postseason. Both Doniphan and Ellington will head into district tournament play on the heels of a nip-and-tuck five-set thriller at the home of the Donettes, as the hosts held on for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-7 win. The...
Mules lose late lead as Jackson erupts
Simply put, for about 50-plus minutes Monday, the Poplar Bluff boys soccer team had to have felt pretty good about how things stood. Caden Hambrick had just scored to put the Mules up 1-0 after a scoreless first half and goaltender Dawson Vaughan had done his part in keeping Jackson out of the back of his net.
Second-generation Lady Hawks bring a winning pedigree
SIKESTON — For some players on the Kelly softball team, winning is just in their blood. Nearly every member of the team has a family member who has played for the program, but three current players’ mothers played for the Lady Hawks’ 1997 State Championship team. “I...
Redhawk Notes: SEMO drops match with OVC leader
Southeast Missouri State dropped a women's soccer match 3-0 at Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech on Sunday. The Redhawks (6-6-2, 2-2-2) were outshot by the Golden Eagles (6-4-4, 4-0-2) 24-7, including 9-3 on shots on goal. SEMO goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink made five saves in the opening half. Emma Brune...
SEMO FB back at it after rare week of rest and 'elite camping'
The 2022 Southeast Missouri State football program is venturing into rare territory this season after winning five of its initial six games. The No. 18-ranked Redhawks (2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were off this past week and will travel to Northwestern State on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN+). “If you’re not...
Poplar Bluff golfers improve during second day at state
COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was a positive way to wrap up the first golf state finals trip for Poplar Bluff’s Olivia Thetford and Rhyan Waddell. The two propped themselves up the standings from round 1 to Tuesday’s second and final one to wrap the season with plenty to build on going forward.
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 17: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Cape Central on the road
Saxony Lutheran (23-7-3) took a three-set win over Cape Central (14-16-1) on Monday, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-13. Central received a team-high seven kills from junior Madison Phelps, while sophomore Ella Hukel’s nine assists led the Tigers. Freshman Emma Smith led the defense with 14 digs. Saxony Lutheran hosts Jefferson...
State golf: Thetford in hunt for all-state honors
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Poplar Bluff sophomore Olivia Thetford and freshman Rhyan Waddell kicked off their first trip to the state golf tournament with a pair of respectable showings in round one Monday at the Columbia Country Club. Thetford shot a 92 for 26th place in the Class 3 meet...
Raiders take eighth at own rodeo in Sikeston
SIKESTON — The Three Rivers Raiders men’s rodeo team finished with 70 points and in eighth place during the three-day Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit of Southeast Missouri, held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The event,...
Area student-athletes take part in Field of Faith at Sikeston
SIKESTON — Between 500 and 600 people attended the sixth annual Sikeston Field of Faith gathering at the Sports Complex on Monday, Oct. 17. The event was hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and featured KHIS radio host and Cape First Church of Sikeston lead pastor Justin Pobst as the main speaker.
Girls golf: Notre Dame, Jackson at Class 4 state tournament
Notre Dame and Jackson girls golfers compete in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 State Golf Championships at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Missouri. To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.
