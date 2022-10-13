Read full article on original website
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are warning voters to be aware of issues surrounding voter intimidation and poll monitoring. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas addressed the topics in a news conference Thursday morning, urging voters to know […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov. Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti Face Off in Final Debate
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti weighed in on crime, abortion, health care and other top-of-mind issues in this year’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial race during last night’s final televised debate, hosted by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM. While the debate highlighted different views and approaches to policy issues, it also showcased, as the Journal notes, “insults and harsh jabs” throughout the hour-long discourse. Ronchetti highlighted Lujan Grisham’s financial settlement with a former campaign employee who accused her of harassment, also the topic of a new ad from Ronchetti’s campaign. Lujan Grisham in turn accused Ronchetti, who formerly worked as a meteorologist for KRQE-TV, of being unexperienced and a threat to women’s reproductive health care. When given the opportunity to ask Ronchetti a question, Lujan Grisham asked him if he knew what misoprostol is (a medication used in medical abortions). Ronchetti did not answer and pivoted back to the harassment settlement, among other accusations. The Democratic Party of New Mexico issued a statement following the debate describing it as confirmation Ronchetti is “not fit to be governor.” In a series of tweets, the state Republican Party highlighted Ronchetti’s attacks on Lujan Grisham, saying the governor “showed tonight she is not only out-of-touch, but closed off to taking responsibility, closed off to answering questions about her failed record, hypocritical actions or sexual assault allegations.”
Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on public safety funding
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime and crime fighting are two of the major topics weighing on the minds of New Mexico voters. Addressing those topics in a recent ad, the former San Miguel County Sheriff highlights public safety funding measures Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham has played a role in. So what is Lujan Grisham’s […]
KOAT 7
'Downwinders' demonstrate near location of 1945 nuclear test
Members and supporters of a group seeking reparations for residents exposed to radiation from the 1945 nuclear explosion in South Central New Mexico demonstrated Saturday near the Trinity test site. Organized by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC), the demonstration included those affected, had family members affected, and all others...
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night. Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to...
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
KOAT 7
More than $19 million raised in governor's race
With less than a month left before the election, the candidates for governor has raised about $19 million. “This may end up being a record-breaking amounts of money raised in a gubernatorial race,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff said. So far, incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised about...
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
Company involved in New Mexico solar program lays out future plans
The company said it wants to ensure consumer protection for the solar program.
KOAT 7
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade
NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers discuss Copper Flat Mining project in southern New Mexico
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history of copper mining – dating back to the early 1800s. Today state lawmakers discussed a copper mining project in Sierra County that would bring a lot of money and jobs to southern New Mexico. But opening a mine...
KOAT 7
New Mexico families hit hard by inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
KOAT 7
Attack ad highlights accused murderer who was part of early release program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An attack ad highlights accused murderer who was part of an early release program. “His story is shocking,” Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti said during KOAT’s live gubernatorial debate. “He was released early from prison and he was on the phone from prison before being released, talking to his girlfriend, saying he was coming to get her and he could get a gun within two days and he would come to her front door. He made good on that promise."
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
KOAT 7
Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma
SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
