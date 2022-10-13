Read full article on original website
Shippensburg University students unveil 'first-of-it's-kind' voting data map
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Shippensburg University Honors students has created a “first-of-its-kind” voting data map that shows changes in voting patterns over time. The Shippensburg University Pennsylvania Elections Research (SUPER) map includes statistics on voter registration, partisan turnout, and electoral wins for each...
G.I.V.E. gives back to central PA
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania nonprofit G.I.V.E or Giving is Very Essential, began this past year and held its first fundraiser Friday at the Carlisle Golf Club. One of the founders, Pete Russo said a group of businessmen came together after being involved with other nonprofit organizations but wanted to commit money to organizations they personally believe in.
Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza continue motion to resolve ongoing civil suit
State College, PA (WJAC) — It has been over five years since Penn State student Timothy Piazza died after an alcohol fueled hazing event at a university fraternity. His death sparked new hazing legislation, along with a nationwide awareness campaign, but a civil suit filed by his parents has still not been resolved.
Army Heritage Days return to Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Heritage Days are back in Carlisle. This weekend, visitors can see World War II tanks, living history displays, weapons demonstrations, interactive tours, and more!. There’s also a new, downloadable app for the event with...
Miracle patient reunites with healthcare workers that saved his life
Williamsport, Lycoming Co. — After a cardiac arrest attack, a 21-year-old was taken to UPMC Williamsport for AN almost miraculous, life-saving treatment. It has been 3 months since his release, and today, he reunited with the healthcare workers who helped save him. Ben Gaverick’s life was saved against all...
Police seek information on missing man in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Newport Station continues its investigation into the missing person, 36-year-old Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township, Perry County. Seidel is...
