Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Escondido, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Escondido. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with San Pasqual High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The The Bishop's School football team will have a game with Escondido Charter High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Chula Vista, October 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Olympian High School on October 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
elisportsnetwork.com
Prep football: Friday's scores
San Diego’s bullpen has made itself impossible to ignore in the NLDS, shutting down the Dodgers’ bats to put the Padres up 2-1, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with University City High School on October 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
Alex Morgan, Ahead of Wave’s Playoff Game, Calls Abuse Report ‘Devastating’
Calling details of a recent report on abuse against female soccer players “devastating,” San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan said commitments for improvements have been promised. “It’s a little overwhelming — the information that was in the report — but also I just feel for every NWSL player,...
NBC San Diego
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat
A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
xrock1039.com
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Artists create ‘San Diegoose’ mural in Chula Vista
The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
Voiceof San Diego
Labor Leader: Supporting SDSU West Was a ‘Big Mistake’
Earlier this year, we wrote about a dispute between San Diego State University and several of San Diego’s labor unions, in which union leaders claimed the university had failed to deliver promises it made to them during the campaign for Measure G, the ballot measure that mandated the city to sell the land to SDSU.
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
San Diego Police increase security around Petco Park for Padres playoffs
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers are expecting around 100,000 fans this weekend in and around Petco Park. From security, to moving the homeless off the streets. Police said public safety is a top priority. San Diego Police said although they didn't know the Padres made it to...
La Mesa high school band looking to replace stolen equipment
The Helix Charter High School marching band is looking to replace essential equipment that was reported stolen from a storage building on Oct. 8, according to a GoFundMe page.
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
San Diego area high schools deal with outbreak of respiratory illness
Patrick Henry High School has seen about 1,100 absences since Monday out of 2,600 students. And at Del Norte High School, about 884 students have been absent since Monday out of 2,517 total students.
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Say Suspect in Texas Shot Woman to Death in Pacific Beach
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department Friday are working with authorities in Texas to extradite a man suspected of shooting a woman to death at Pacific Beach last month. Felipe Villegas is suspected of shooting Mary Garcia to death on Sept. 13 on the beach near 700 Reed Avenue,...
KPBS
State health officials now involved in outbreak at local schools
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency says it is now working with the state health department to respond to outbreaks of flu-like symptoms at Patrick Henry and Del Mar high schools this week. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county's deputy public health officer, said about 40% percent of...
Scooter rider hit, dragged by SUV in Vista
A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, sheriff's officials said.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
