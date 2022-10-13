ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Chula Vista, October 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Olympian High School on October 13, 2022, 18:30:00.
CHULA VISTA, CA
elisportsnetwork.com

Prep football: Friday's scores

San Diego’s bullpen has made itself impossible to ignore in the NLDS, shutting down the Dodgers’ bats to put the Padres up 2-1, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
SAN DIEGO, CA
High School Football PRO

San Diego, October 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Point Loma High School football team will have a game with University City High School on October 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
OCEANSIDE, CA
xrock1039.com

Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Labor Leader: Supporting SDSU West Was a ‘Big Mistake’

Earlier this year, we wrote about a dispute between San Diego State University and several of San Diego’s labor unions, in which union leaders claimed the university had failed to deliver promises it made to them during the campaign for Measure G, the ballot measure that mandated the city to sell the land to SDSU.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Community Policy