DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after chase with deputies in stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was arrested Saturday after leading investigators on a chase from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant. Deputies say they attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck around 11:20 a.m. near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and I-526. They chased after the vehicle...
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of police cars lined Rifle Range Road Saturday afternoon as police worked to locate a man who reportedly evaded police in a stolen vehicle. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen pickup struck near Sam Rittenburg Blvd around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. […]
Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died […]
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
Man arrested in connection to September shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges in connection to a September shooting in North Charleston. Reginald Glenn Foster, Jr., 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A police report states officers responded to the Red...
SC man set mobile home on fire after eviction threat
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious’ Ladson mobile home fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have arrested a man on an arson charge following a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Robert William Barrs, 33, is charged with second-degree arson, deputies said on their Twitter account. Crews were called to the...
1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger. The crash happened on Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. A 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan...
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m. A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan. The […]
Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
Two K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police Department
Two K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police Department. Two K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police …. Two K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police Department. Clamagore to be towed from Mount Pleasant to Norfolk, …. Clamagore to be towed from Mount Pleasant to Norfolk, VA...
Crews respond to deadly rollover crash on Halfway Creek Road
Crews respond to deadly rollover crash on Halfway …. Crews respond to deadly rollover crash on Halfway Creek Road. Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley …. News 2 is your local election headquarters and with Election Day less than a month away, some of the biggest Republican names in the state are campaigning in Berkeley County.
CPD officer recovering after being hit by car at high school football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said that an officer is recovering Friday after being hit by a car. According to CPD, the incident happened as the officer was directing traffic outside of the Burke High School football game. Charleston fire and EMS crews responded to...
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
