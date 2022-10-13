Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.
Mount Crawford aims to keep small town feel with new comprehensive plan
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford is working on creating a comprehensive plan for the first time in more than two decades. Earlier in the year, Mount Crawford sent out surveys to residents asking them what they wanted to see in the comprehensive plan, which helps move the town forward.
Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has entered a partnership with the James Madison University’s Department of History and the JMU Libraries to support the Histories along the Blue Ridge project. Histories along the Blue Ridge is...
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
$875K to prevent violence in schools in Pendleton, Hardy counties
FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to four school districts in West Virginia with the goal of making schools safer and preventing violence. Pendleton County Schools received the maximum federal share of $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice. The COPS Office’s School Violence...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office recently received grant funding to add four additional school resource officers within Rockingham County Public Schools. Two of those positions have been filled, with one new SRO being placed at Wilbur Pence Middle School and the other new hire...
Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses. Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to...
Two years later Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on Miller Circle explosion
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle explosion in Harrisonburg. On Monday, WHSV talked with Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia to take a look back at that morning and the lessons first responders learned. “It was such a big event in Harrisonburg’s history and...
Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Preschool returns in full swing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of preschool ends as a success for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. After a minor delay, the preschool is able to have a strong start after two code-Adam licensed teachers were hired to provide social and emotional-based learning. The preschool program’s staff is happy...
Bridgewater Retirement Community hits $4.7M for campaign to expand programing and outreach
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Retirement Community Foundation has reached its largest fundraising success to date, gathering 4.7 million dollars for its LiveWell campaign. Private donations began in June 2021 and the public campaign began in May 2022. Now that the campaign has hit the goal, funds will be...
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
Salvation Army Angel Tree Program signups ending soon
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Time is running out to sign up for Angel Trees this year. The Salvation Army of Staunton will be taking applications for Thanksgiving/Christmas assistance on Oct. 18 & Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. along with Oct. 19, and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Staunton organization raises awareness for domestic abuse throughout October
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2021, New Directions Center in Staunton answered 640 calls on their crisis line, staff said. Community Engagement Program Coordinator for New Directions Joy D. Ingram said that number will likely increase this year. “I think part of that is because the word is getting out...
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in Waynesboro Sunday. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a reported shooting and found a 27-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. During the investigation, officers identified the...
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 18
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 18.
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
