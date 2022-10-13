Read full article on original website
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Police say missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead, name mother as primary suspect
Authorities in Georgia say a toddler who went missing more than a week ago near Savannah is likely dead, and that his mother is the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.
South Carolina middle schooler dies after ATV accident
One person is dead following an ATV accident, according to Anderson District 3. Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, was injured in an ATV accident and died.
2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot. DeWitt, 18, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening...
