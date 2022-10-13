ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland leads series 2-1

E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
CLEVELAND, NY
Porterville Recorder

Houston-Seattle Runs

Astros eighteenth. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez lines out to left field to Jarred Kelenic. Alex Bregman singles to second base. Kyle Tucker strikes out on a foul tip. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Taylor in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). RBIs_Freeman 2 (3), Smith (2), Nola (2), Kim (1), Soto (1), Cronenworth 2 (5). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 2 (Crosby, Letang), 2:28. 5, Pittsburgh, Carter 1 (Joseph, Kapanen), 3:50. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 2 (Malkin, Crosby), 13:31...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Dallas122—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Heiskanen), 4:46 (sh). Penalties_Faksa, DAL (Interference), 3:30; Glass, NSH (Hooking), 5:28. Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 2 (Robertson, Pavelski), 0:39. 3, Dallas, Heiskanen 1 (Robertson), 7:48. 4, Nashville, Niederreiter 4 (Granlund, Johansen), 18:20 (pp). Penalties_Lindell, DAL (Interference), 2:26; Dellandrea, DAL (Hooking), 6:00; Fabbro, NSH (Holding Stick), 6:00; Nashville bench, served by Sanford (Hooking), 10:59; Duchene, NSH (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 10:59; Suter, DAL (Interference), 16:18; Miller, DAL (Tripping), 17:43.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota222—6 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kempe 2 (Fiala, Anderson), 4:28. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2 (Byfield, Iafallo), 8:55. 3, Los Angeles, Doughty 1 (Fiala, Kopitar), 11:13 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Middleton 1 (Boldy, Spurgeon), 12:57. 5, Minnesota, Foligno 1 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 16:43. 6, Los Angeles, Iafallo 2 (Roy, Vilardi), 18:28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Fairchild
Person
David Rackley
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Seattle002—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Carrier), 0:12. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 2 (Roy, Pietrangelo), 3:07 (pp). Penalties_Wennberg, SEA (High Sticking), 2:02; Martinez, LV (Cross Checking), 16:24. Second Period_3, Vegas, Smith 1 (Stone, Eichel), 13:55 (pp). 4, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (Stephenson, Theodore), 17:11. 5, Vegas, Theodore 1 (Kessel, Eichel), 19:43....
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Washington 3, Montreal 1

Washington030—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 11:05. Second Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Xhekaj, Caufield), 2:01. 2, Washington, Sheary 2 (Jensen, van Riemsdyk), 9:02. 3, Washington, Mantha 2 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 11:43. 4, Washington, Oshie 1 (Ovechkin, Strome), 15:20 (pp). Penalties_Sheary, WSH (Tripping), 6:46; Hoffman, MTL (Slashing), 14:06; Xhekaj, MTL (Slashing), 16:03.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 5, San Jose 2

San Jose200—2 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties_Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22. Second Period_3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

St. Louis113—5 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug), 5:05 (pp). Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Holding), 4:47. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Thomas, Faulk), 1:04. 3, Columbus, Nyquist 2 (Gaudreau, Gudbranson), 2:21. 4, Columbus, Kuraly 1 (Olivier, Robinson), 2:39. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ (Slashing), 3:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 11:45. Third Period_5, St....
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsh Cf100011 000#Up Castellanos
Porterville Recorder

Washington 49, Arizona 39

Arizona771015—39 Washington714217—49 WASH_J.McMillan 23 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 10:25. ARIZ_T.McMillan 46 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 1:48. WASH_C.Davis 1 run (Henry kick), 13:46. ARIZ_Singer 39 pass from De Laura (Loop kick), 2:23. WASH_Adams 4 pass from Penix (Henry kick), :08. Third Quarter. WASH_Odunze 45 pass from...
TUCSON, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 5, New Jersey 2

New Jersey110—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Siegenthaler, Bratt), 4:45. Second Period_2, Detroit, Chiarot 1 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 1:30. 3, Detroit, Vrana 1 (Chiarot, Raymond), 4:34. 4, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hamilton, Zetterlund), 4:44. 5, Detroit, Perron 1 (Vrana, Maatta), 17:02. 6, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Copp, Hronek), 19:59. Third...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy