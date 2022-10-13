Read full article on original website
semoball.com
McFarland, Mules run past Kennett
KENNETT — Makel McFarland and the Poplar Bluff offense gobbled up yards Friday night while Kennett kept coming up a yard — or less — short. McFarland ran for a career-high 212 yards and scored three times in the first half as Poplar Bluff won 35-14. “We...
semoball.com
Jackson football falls to state-ranked Holt on the road
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Jackson Indians saw their five-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Holt, falling 34-21 in a battle of the Indians on Friday night at Holt High School. Jackson coach Brent Eckley felt his team didn’t play sharp enough to get the...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup Oct. 13: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City
Saxony Lutheran defeated Scott City 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 on Thursday at Saxony Lutheran High School. Scott City was led on offense by sophomore Lilyan Landis with 8 kills and by sophomore Ramsey Spinks who added 17 assists. On the defensive side, senior Jennifer Groves led the Rams with 17 digs.
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
semoball.com
Chaffee blows out Doniphan for second win of season
CHAFFEE — For the first time in three years the Chaffee Red Devils have won more than one game. Not only did Chaffee win, but the Devils did it in blowout fashion, beating visiting Doniphan 51-6 at Chaffee High School. "The kids have been really focused all week on...
semoball.com
Advance upsets top-seeded Dexter to win SCAA Volleyball Tournament
Puxico - The third-seeded Advance Hornets took down top-seeded Dexter Friday night in the Stoddard County Conference volleyball tournament defeating the Bearcats in four sets, 25-17, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22 to capture the championship in consecutive years at Puxico High School. “This is crazy,” Advance coach Erin Hoffman said after her...
semoball.com
Bell City wins third place game at SCAA Volleyball Tournament
The second-seeded Bell City Cubs battled host Puxico in the SCAA third-place game and defeated the Indians in straight sets 25-22, 25-12, 25-23 to secure the third-place trophy. Bell City, who lost to third-seeded Advance in the semifinals on Thursday night, started slow in the opening set as the Indians...
semoball.com
Bryant, Caruthersville run past East Prairie 41-26
EAST PRAIRIE — Caruthersville’s Sammy Bryant scored five touchdowns Friday night as the Tigers went on the road and downed East Prairie 41-26. Bryant, a freshman, rushed for 232 yards on 24 carries as Caruthersville snapped the Eagles’ two-game winning streak. East Prairie led 20-19 at halftime...
semoball.com
Kelly wins third-straight district title
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Kelly Lady Hawks used a seven-run third inning en route to claiming their third-straight district title. Top-seeded Kelly fell behind upstart East Carter 1-0 in the top of the second of the Class 2, District 1 championship game Friday afternoon at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, but the battle-tested Lady Hawks didn’t waver.
semoball.com
Youthful Mules duo heading to state golf
Beginning Monday, sophomore Olivia Thetford and freshman Rhyan Waddell will make the trip to Columbia for their first-ever appearance at the Class 3 golf state tournament. The two Mules are heading to the Columbia County Club for two days of highly competitive golf and their paths to this level of play are similar on one hand and quite disparate on the other.
semoball.com
District softball: Donettes blasts way to state; East Carter falls to Kelly
AFFTON — An offense that had its moments of ups and downs during the season decided to blast off this week in St. Louis and that only meant good news for Doniphan softball fans. In the Class 3 District 1 championship game Friday at Lutheran South High School, the...
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (10/14/22)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week was a Mississippi County clash. Gosnell beat Blytheville 26-20 to move to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in 4A-3 play. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. CALL IN...
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
darnews.com
Poplar Bluff names new police chief
The city of Poplar Bluff will swear in Monday its first new police chief in 22 years. City officials announced Friday that Mike McClain would take over the position of police chief. He will be sworn in at 7 p.m. Monday during the city council meeting in the city council...
Kait 8
Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
whiterivernow.com
State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit
Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
kbsi23.com
Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
