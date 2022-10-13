ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

semoball.com

McFarland, Mules run past Kennett

KENNETT — Makel McFarland and the Poplar Bluff offense gobbled up yards Friday night while Kennett kept coming up a yard — or less — short. McFarland ran for a career-high 212 yards and scored three times in the first half as Poplar Bluff won 35-14. “We...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Jackson football falls to state-ranked Holt on the road

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Jackson Indians saw their five-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Holt, falling 34-21 in a battle of the Indians on Friday night at Holt High School. Jackson coach Brent Eckley felt his team didn’t play sharp enough to get the...
JACKSON, MO
radionwtn.com

Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
UNION CITY, TN
semoball.com

Chaffee blows out Doniphan for second win of season

CHAFFEE — For the first time in three years the Chaffee Red Devils have won more than one game. Not only did Chaffee win, but the Devils did it in blowout fashion, beating visiting Doniphan 51-6 at Chaffee High School. "The kids have been really focused all week on...
CHAFFEE, MO
semoball.com

Advance upsets top-seeded Dexter to win SCAA Volleyball Tournament

Puxico - The third-seeded Advance Hornets took down top-seeded Dexter Friday night in the Stoddard County Conference volleyball tournament defeating the Bearcats in four sets, 25-17, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22 to capture the championship in consecutive years at Puxico High School. “This is crazy,” Advance coach Erin Hoffman said after her...
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

Bell City wins third place game at SCAA Volleyball Tournament

The second-seeded Bell City Cubs battled host Puxico in the SCAA third-place game and defeated the Indians in straight sets 25-22, 25-12, 25-23 to secure the third-place trophy. Bell City, who lost to third-seeded Advance in the semifinals on Thursday night, started slow in the opening set as the Indians...
BELL CITY, MO
semoball.com

Bryant, Caruthersville run past East Prairie 41-26

EAST PRAIRIE — Caruthersville’s Sammy Bryant scored five touchdowns Friday night as the Tigers went on the road and downed East Prairie 41-26. Bryant, a freshman, rushed for 232 yards on 24 carries as Caruthersville snapped the Eagles’ two-game winning streak. East Prairie led 20-19 at halftime...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Kelly wins third-straight district title

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Kelly Lady Hawks used a seven-run third inning en route to claiming their third-straight district title. Top-seeded Kelly fell behind upstart East Carter 1-0 in the top of the second of the Class 2, District 1 championship game Friday afternoon at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, but the battle-tested Lady Hawks didn’t waver.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Youthful Mules duo heading to state golf

Beginning Monday, sophomore Olivia Thetford and freshman Rhyan Waddell will make the trip to Columbia for their first-ever appearance at the Class 3 golf state tournament. The two Mules are heading to the Columbia County Club for two days of highly competitive golf and their paths to this level of play are similar on one hand and quite disparate on the other.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (10/14/22)

Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week was a Mississippi County clash. Gosnell beat Blytheville 26-20 to move to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in 4A-3 play. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. CALL IN...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KFVS12

Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo

Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
DEXTER, MO
darnews.com

Poplar Bluff names new police chief

The city of Poplar Bluff will swear in Monday its first new police chief in 22 years. City officials announced Friday that Mike McClain would take over the position of police chief. He will be sworn in at 7 p.m. Monday during the city council meeting in the city council...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Two men killed in crash on county road near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on County Road 441 about a half a mile north of Highway PP resulted in the death of two drivers. A Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old James Fuller crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year-old James Osborn head on.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
whiterivernow.com

State Police arrest Missouri man after pursuit

Arkansas State Police say a Missouri man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect slamming his vehicle into a utility pole south of Pocahontas. State police said a trooper attempted to stop William Bedford Craig, 25, of Doniphan, Mo., for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge when Craig allegedly sped away.
DONIPHAN, MO
kbsi23.com

Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Fire crews respond to house fire

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
LAKE CITY, AR

