Beginning Monday, sophomore Olivia Thetford and freshman Rhyan Waddell will make the trip to Columbia for their first-ever appearance at the Class 3 golf state tournament. The two Mules are heading to the Columbia County Club for two days of highly competitive golf and their paths to this level of play are similar on one hand and quite disparate on the other.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO