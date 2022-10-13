ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final

The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes Yellville-Summit at Salem

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Yellville-Summit looks for its first conference win of the season. The Panthers will be on the road to take on another area team from Salem. Yellville-Summit is currently 4-3 on the season and 0-3 in the 3A-2. The Panthers lost their...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

MHCA volleyball season ends in conference semifinals

The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity volleyball team’s season came to an end this weekend in the Heartland Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament in Fort Smith. The Lady Eagles advanced as far as the Class 2A semifinals. Mountain Home Christian began pool play by beating Owasso Preparatory Academy from...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Greenwood

Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes Teacher Appreciation Night for Mountain Home High School. The Lady Bombers begin another home stand by welcoming Greenwood into the Hangar. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
West Plains, MO
Education
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
West Plains, MO
Sports
City
Branson, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
Springfield, MO
Education
Branson, MO
Sports
City
Glendale, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Branson, MO
Education
republictigersports.com

Tigers Take Another Step in Turnaround, Topple Nixa in OT

Wyatt Woods says as he watched his overtime pass float slowly toward Gunner Ellison in the end zone, “it felt like it was 30 years going by.” When Ellison caught the ball, it erased 30 years of frustration for Republic football fans. Ellison’s catch on a two-point conversion...
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ne Springfield#Pirates#Highschoolsports#Glendale High School
KTLO

Area basketball teams set for Thursday benefit games

High school basketball is included on the local basketball schedule. Norfork’s boys make the trip to Flippin for a benefit game, Rural Special heads to Jasper, Lead Hill travels to South Side-Bee Branch for benefit games, and Bergman hosts Omaha for benefit games.
OMAHA, AR
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KTLO

MHHS loses volleyball match to Greenwood

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a rough outing at home on Thursday. The Lady Bombers lost Teacher Appreciation Night in straight sets as the Lady Bulldogs posted scores of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-12. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 15 kills, nine digs and seven assists; Lindsay...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
houstonherald.com

Two injured in accident north of Licking

Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Minor earthquake in central Howell County

A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy