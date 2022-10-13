Read full article on original website
Related
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
2news.com
TMCC Amongst Partners to Receive Grant Funding to Enhance NV Job Pipeline
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall. In total,...
2news.com
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Festival at Andelin Family Farm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Did you get your pumpkin yet? There’s still time to visit the pumpkin patch and enjoy the family friendly activities out on the farm in Spanish Springs. Cameron and Natalie Andelin visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at the Harvest Festival.
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Water Authority hosting irrigation winterization workshops
The temperatures are finally dropping, and plants and grasses are growing more slowly. As your yard moves toward dormancy, this is nature’s signal to start preparing your landscape for winter with less frequent and shorter watering times. If you haven’t already, it’s time to reduce sprinkler run times or...
2news.com
'Trick or Suite' Returns to Greater Nevada Field on October 26th
Following a two-year hiatus, Greater Nevada Field will have its spook-takular Halloween flair at the ballpark in full force as Trick or Suite returns on Wednesday, October 26th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween...
2news.com
'Hauntober' in Virginia City
Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco.
2news.com
University dedicates monument at Virginia and Ninth Streets
(October 18, 2022) The University of Nevada, Reno held a celebration today for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”. The University also held a dedication for the new monument...
KOLO TV Reno
Wednesday Web Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Quiet, mild weather will continue through Friday. A sharp cold front will bring wind and much colder weather Saturday evening, with a chance of rain and snow showers. The first freeze of the year is possible in Reno Sunday and Monday mornings. -Jeff.
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced For Sending Death Threats To Nevada Elected Officials
Matthew Carter was found guilty of three counts of Aggravated Stalking, as well as one count of Misdemeanor Harassment. Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the sentencing of Matthew Carter, a Reno man who sent death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials.
2news.com
Stovall snatches Nevada women’s soccer career saves record in Wolf Pack loss
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Despite Nevada women's soccer losing 4-0 at New Mexico on Sunday, Kendal Stovall stamped her name in the Pack's program history. With her second save in the match, the fifth year goalkeeper snagged her 404th career save that made her the program's all-time leader in career saves.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
2news.com
UNR Celebrates New “University Way”
The University of Nevada is celebrating a nine-block stretch around the school that was recently renamed University Way. The name change to University Way demonstrates the University’s strong connections with Reno and strengthens downtown revitalization efforts.
2news.com
Saint Mary’s Angels to Sponsor Northern Nevada Family
The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, are excited to be hosting two upcoming events to support a Northern Nevada family, the Hallford’s. Adam Hallford has been in and out of the hospital over 17 times since...
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
fernleyreporter.com
Two LCSO K-9 teams win awards in regional competition
Two Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams won awards at the first regional K-9 event held this past Saturday at Fuji Park in Carson City. The 28 dog teams from eight different agencies in Northern Nevada competed in four events, including drug detection, explosive detection, agility and suspect apprehension. Lyon County’s K-9 Borris and deputy Hawley placed second in agility, while K-9 Blady and deputy Galvin placed third in agility.
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
2news.com
Local Gear Shop Hosting Ski Recycling Drop-Off
Gear Hut, Reno's only used gear shop, is a convenient drop off location for responsible ski recycling this season. For the rest of the winter season, Gear Hut will not only collect old skis, but boots, boards and poles (including old and damaged gear) as well. Their goal is to reduce the landfill impact of outdated technical gear.
Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out
Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
Comments / 0