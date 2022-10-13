Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles To Break Past $19,500 As New Twist Surfaces, Here’s What To Expect
BTC’s price shows strength but has struggled to break past $19,500 as the price continues to move in circles. BTC bounced from a low of $18,200 after the price rallied toward $19,800 but was rejected by sellers. The price of BTC continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential...
NEWSBTC
Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?
FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Be Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant
Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500. Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bounces After CPI Dump | BTCUSD Analysis October 13, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price bounce today after a steep selloff following the release of CPI numbers for September. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 13, 2022. At 8:30AM ET this...
NEWSBTC
Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?
HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise – Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Lido DAO Shows Strength To Breakout; Will The Downtrend Line Be Invalidated?
LDO price shows strength for the first time after post-merge. LDO bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend line. The price of LDO shows bullish signs as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
NEWSBTC
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
NEWSBTC
Zilliqa Reappears With Over 5% Gain; Is This A Good Time To Load Your Bags?
ZIL’s price shows strength for the first time after a long while. ZIL bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend. The price of ZIL shows bullish signs as the price cracks a 5% gain despite trading...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area
Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
NEWSBTC
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Drops To Lowest Level In Last 7 Days – ADA Bracing For Further Decline?
Cardano, the 8th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, traded for $0.38 at one point today to drop to the lowest it’s been for the past 21 months. Cardano may be on another bearish run all the way to the forecasted $0.25 mark. IOG leans on strong fundamentals...
NEWSBTC
Kucoin Token (KCS) Shows Green Instead Of Red, Will Price Breach $11?
KCS’ price shows strength as the price remains green despite the market’s uncertainty. KCS bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of KCS shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
