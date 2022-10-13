ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

What's up with That?
3d ago

I hope the residents of this county will elect people who aren't realtors, aren't bff's with a church owner, or a builder. hopefully y'all can figure this out. no to rezoning to add more housing in less space. listen to the taxpaying neighbors before you plan to push through low income housing next door or apartments. y'all are ruining this county with your greed

borderbelt.org

As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress

Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

Will Columbus County Sheriff Keep His Job After Racist Comments?

Will Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene hold onto his job after a Superior Court judge, at the request of local District Attorney Jon David, temporarily suspended Greene from office after WECT-TV reported that he vowed to get rid of “Black bastards” working for the sheriff’s department?. At...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
WITN

Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.
WILMINGTON, NC
Person
Jon Evans
Person
Tom Hall
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WILMINGTON, NC
#County Commission#Politics Local#Election Local
WECT

Cape Fear Gardening: Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum

Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Five killed, including off-duty Raleigh officer, from shooting in Hedingham neighborhood; suspect contained. Dozens march in 'Take Back the Night' rally in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Mammogram screening on wheels coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Receiving a mammogram screening has never been easier, especially if you live near Wilmington. The YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on Thursday, October 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local career centers to host free digital literacy course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCWorks career centers in Brunswick and New Hanover counties will host a digital literacy course with a focus on basic computer skills, popular software and other uses of technology in day-to-day life. The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board (CFWDB) partnered with NCWorks, Brunswick Community College...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WECT

N Kerr Ave. lane closure continues due to sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that the southbound lane of the 1600 block of N Kerr Ave. will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made on the sewer. Per the release, the lane is closed between Rossmore Road and 1602 N...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Community Policy