JCC holds ‘Chalk Over Hate’ event to spread positive messages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center held a “Chalk Over Hate” event Friday. The “Chalk Over Hate: Fighting Antisemitism Through Public Art,” is a campaign by Artists 4 Israel that empowers everyone to use their creativity in support of combating antisemitism and all forms of hate.
Warren Family Mission sees 105% increase in number of people during coat drive
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people are now equipped with some much needed cold weather gear. The Warren Family Mission held its annual coat drive Friday where people were able to pick up coats, hats, gloves and blankets to stay warm this winter. Before the giveaway started there...
Valley veterans event to go on even if funding doesn’t
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Maronite Center was filled with decorated veterans for the event that was hosted by The Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation and the Mahoning County Veterans Commission. Organizers paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They also recognized those who returned home from service....
Circus reveal big hit at local school’s book fair
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Bascom Elementary in the LaBrae School District kicked off its book fair Thursday. But it’s not your average book fair. Administrators said the goal is to make reading fun for kids. So, what better way than making it a big event like a circus so students can have fun and learn at the same time?
Austintown Schools’ fundraiser includes school lunch favorite
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s no making fun of school meals in Austintown. The food service has had one item on the menu for 40 years: the cream turkey dinner. It’s served over mashed potatoes and comes with corn and sweet potatoes. A picture of the meal...
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not unusual this time of year for old houses to become haunted houses. On Youngstown’s North Side, there’s one house that took a different route. It’s an old house that became a funeral home that’s now a haunted house.
Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trivium Packaging is celebrating Manufacturing Day on Friday. From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities. The goal is to learn about opportunities in the manufacturing industry in...
Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...
A look inside Ford Nature Center renovation project
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was 10 years ago that officials with Mill Creek MetroParks first invited people to Ford Nature Center to talk about renovating the house that was built in 1913. Now, that renovation is almost complete. The nature center shined bright in the late afternoon sun...
Commissioner discusses ‘vulnerable’ Guatemalan population in Salem
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Salem is known to have a robust Guatemalan population. The most recent census shows about 3 percent of Salem’s population is Hispanic. But, the commissioner of the Salem City Health District says the Guatemalan population is actually much higher than that.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company. Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee. The staff and owners will continue on with...
Poland joins Canfield in not offering ambulance services to Boardman
(WKBN) – There’s one less community tonight willing to help Boardman Township with ambulance service in non-emergency situations. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Canfield will no longer respond. Plus, on Friday, an official with the fire district that services Poland reiterated their ambulances cannot respond either. In a...
Youngstown Handel’s closes temporarily after smoke brings YFD
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Handel’s is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene. A furnace issue caused the smoke at the Handel’s on Handel’s Court in Youngstown, according to the Youngstown Fire Department. While there was no actual fire, Handel’s did...
Beloit Fire Department asking voters for money to maintain equipment
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A levy is on the ballot for the Beloit Fire Department that would nearly double its budget. If it passes, it would bring in $120,000 a year for the department. The proposed levy is for 6-mills. The last levy for the department passed in 2009....
Local retired firefighter deployed to help Florida firefighters after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fl. (WKBN) – As the cleanup continues across Florida in the wake of former Hurricane Ian, those performing search and recovery efforts are getting help themselves. Retired Youngstown Firefighter Tracey Wright is part of Ohio’s Peer Support Team. She sent images from a recent deployment to the...
Canfield fire department may end ambulance services in Boardman
(WKBN) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District services Canfield city and township. When needed, it has provided ambulance service to Boardman. But, in a letter sent last week to Boardman trustees, the fire district’s board of trustees stated that because of increasing volume, the Cardinal Joint Fire District will no longer provide ambulance service to Boardman.
Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate
(WKBN) – At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a representative and a senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return. “There’s a battle brewing at the state level, the federal level as well about corporate Ohio, corporate America taking advantage of working people,” said Hagan.
East Palestine Elementary School – Mrs. Cox – 3rd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Cox, 3rd grade teacher at East Palestine Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School. The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene...
North Jackson woman turns heads with unusual pets
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she’s out and about. It’s hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side. And if you see a little raccoon head through a car window in North Jackson, chances are, that’s Meela Rose.
