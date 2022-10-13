ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-Seattle Runs

Astros eighteenth. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez lines out to left field to Jarred Kelenic. Alex Bregman singles to second base. Kyle Tucker strikes out on a foul tip. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons.
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).
