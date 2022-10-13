Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Houston-Seattle Runs
Astros eighteenth. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez lines out to left field to Jarred Kelenic. Alex Bregman singles to second base. Kyle Tucker strikes out on a foul tip. Yuli Gurriel flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left...
Porterville Recorder
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).
Comments / 0