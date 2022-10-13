The Human Bean is hosting its annual fundraiser “Coffee for a Cure” on Friday, Oct. 21 at their four drive-thru locations in Reno and Sparks. The Human Bean is generously donating all proceeds plus tips to Community Health Alliance so that they can provide breast cancer screenings as well as navigation services to make sure women follow through with recommended tests and have the support they need to understand test results.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO