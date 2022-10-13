ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

The Human Bean Hosts 'Coffee for a Cure' next Friday

The Human Bean is hosting its annual fundraiser “Coffee for a Cure” on Friday, Oct. 21 at their four drive-thru locations in Reno and Sparks. The Human Bean is generously donating all proceeds plus tips to Community Health Alliance so that they can provide breast cancer screenings as well as navigation services to make sure women follow through with recommended tests and have the support they need to understand test results.
RENO, NV
2news.com

McQueen Craft Faire Back for 37th Year this Weekend

The 37th annual Craft Faire at McQueen High School in Reno runs all weekend long. The three-day festival benefits the school, helps the local food bank, and puts a spotlight on local artists. It's where you find the one-of-a-kind. "One of the stipulations to be in this craft fair is...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Washoe County Library to Recognize National Friends of Libraries Week

Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating,...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Sparks, NV
Government
City
Sparks, NV
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Sparks, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
2news.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary this Saturday

The 28th Annual Pumpkin Patch at Seeliger Elementary School in Carson City is tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year at the ticket booth, the school will be selling punch cards instead of tickets. A $5 punch card equals 20 tickets. Most games and...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Frey Ranch hosts first Whiskey Harvest Festival in Fallon

Frey Ranch hosted its first annual Whiskey Harvest Festival, in collaboration with Fallon Food Hub, this Saturday. Hundreds of people turned out to Frey Ranch to celebrate the Ground-to-Glass operation that has produced award-winning whiskey in Fallon. Blind Dog Coffee debuted its new barrel-aged coffee produced in collaboration with Frey...
FALLON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Group#Socks#Service Club#Charity#Altrusa International Of#The Community Food Pantry
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
2news.com

Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership

Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

City Awards Bid for “A” Street Reconstruction

On October 7, 2022, the Fallon City Council held a special meeting to award A & K Earth Movers the bid for the A Street reconstruction project between Venturacci Lane and North Maine Street. “We have several street projects this year,” said Bob Erickson, City of Fallon Chief of Staff....
FALLON, NV
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Shoe-shaped Hot Air Balloon Stomps at Carson Middle School

The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022. They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26. The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy