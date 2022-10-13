ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Raleigh News & Observer

`House Party’ Reboot Will Have A LeBron James Feel To It

During LeBron James' last year with the Miami Heat, he began filming for the movie Trainwreck. He starred alongside actress Amy Schumer. It was the first acting of his career but has hardly been his last brush with Hollywood. On Friday, the trailer for the reboot of the 1990s classic...
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Mavs Rookie Jaden Hardy Stars in Important Training Camp Scrimmage

The Dallas Mavericks held a competitive, full-speed scrimmage on Wednesday behind closed doors before they decided which players would be cut from the training camp roster. Ultimately, Dallas ended up cutting Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart Jr. by mid-afternoon. When asked who the star of...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract

View the original article to see embedded media. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer Kathleen Finch hinted at a new contract for Charles Barkley earlier this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While a new contract is still being discussed, Finch has since walked back the comments given in...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dan Dickau’s Thoughts on the Kraziness

The Kraziness in the Kennel was a huge success over the weekend and Dan Dickau is back with a recap and reaction what he saw from the Gonzaga basketball team. Plus he begins to look ahead at the early season games for the Zags. Make sure you always stay up...
SPOKANE, WA

