San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guardians Win Kids Game, Put Yankees on Brink of Elimination
CLEVELAND — At the most important moment of their season, down a run in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs, as fans rose and screamed and prayed, as the tension threatened to overwhelm nearly everyone present, a familiar refrain wafted over the Guardians’ public-address system: “Are you ready, kids? Aye-aye, Captain! I can’t hear you!”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over
PHILADELPHIA — In the gloom of the Braves’ clubhouse after Game 4 of the NLDS, someone flipped a switch. For a moment, the room grew sadly, appropriately dim. And then it flipped back: Maybe it had been a mistake, or maybe it seemed pointless only after it was done, but either way, the lights turned back on almost immediately. It was obvious there was no use for mood lighting here. With this mood? Better to look at the situation head-on. There is no early playoff exit that would have felt right for these Braves. That’s a product of the fact that they were reigning champions, that this regular season was even better for them than the last one, that so much of their year had been focused on the future—long-term extensions, big commitments, discussion of a winning foundation that was meant to last for half a decade. It was only natural that this season would end in disappointment if it finished with anything other than a parade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With a massive victory in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves. They now need just one more win to return to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies, facing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’
The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers NLDS: Manny Machado Responds to Analyst Who Picked LA to Win Game 2
During the regular season, and as the Dodgers have done for the entirety of the rivalry, the Dodgers dominated the Padres. After a game one victory against the Padres, David Ortiz wasted little time to share his thoughts on on the matter. In the all time series, the Dodgers have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Padres beat Dodgers in Game 3, now one win away from NLCS
SAN DIEGO — Petco Park was as full as it could be. Most were wearing brown and gold and spent much of the night waving the gold flags they received on their way through the gates. The 45,137 in attendance comprised the largest Petco Park crowd in seven years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dylan Hernandez: Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right
SAN DIEGO — With one out in the top of the seventh inning, manager Dave Roberts called on Gavin Lux to pinch-hit for Austin Barnes. Lux struck out looking on a 101-mph fastball by Luis Garcia, but the significance of the at-bat was more in its symbolism than result.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action
Oct. 14: Luisangel Acuña continues to impress at Arizona Fall League, even though he didn't play in Surprise's 9-2 loss to Mesa on Friday, dropping the Saguaros to 7-3 on the season. On Thursday, when Surprise faced Scottsdale in a 14-8 loss, Acuña drove in a run on his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
The Guardians have rolled out more of the same lineup this postseason. There have been some minor adjustments such as having Josh Naylor at designated hitter or first base and moving Andres Gimenez and Oscar Gonzalez up or down a spot or two in the lineup. But Cleveland made a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
