Philadelphia, PA

Guardians Win Kids Game, Put Yankees on Brink of Elimination

CLEVELAND — At the most important moment of their season, down a run in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs, as fans rose and screamed and prayed, as the tension threatened to overwhelm nearly everyone present, a familiar refrain wafted over the Guardians’ public-address system: “Are you ready, kids? Aye-aye, Captain! I can’t hear you!”
‘It Feels Like Failure’: The Braves’ Promising Season Is Over

PHILADELPHIA — In the gloom of the Braves’ clubhouse after Game 4 of the NLDS, someone flipped a switch. For a moment, the room grew sadly, appropriately dim. And then it flipped back: Maybe it had been a mistake, or maybe it seemed pointless only after it was done, but either way, the lights turned back on almost immediately. It was obvious there was no use for mood lighting here. With this mood? Better to look at the situation head-on. There is no early playoff exit that would have felt right for these Braves. That’s a product of the fact that they were reigning champions, that this regular season was even better for them than the last one, that so much of their year had been focused on the future—long-term extensions, big commitments, discussion of a winning foundation that was meant to last for half a decade. It was only natural that this season would end in disappointment if it finished with anything other than a parade.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
Padres beat Dodgers in Game 3, now one win away from NLCS

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park was as full as it could be. Most were wearing brown and gold and spent much of the night waving the gold flags they received on their way through the gates. The 45,137 in attendance comprised the largest Petco Park crowd in seven years...
Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

Oct. 14: Luisangel Acuña continues to impress at Arizona Fall League, even though he didn't play in Surprise's 9-2 loss to Mesa on Friday, dropping the Saguaros to 7-3 on the season. On Thursday, when Surprise faced Scottsdale in a 14-8 loss, Acuña drove in a run on his...
