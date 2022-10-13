ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball

It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nets coast to preseason victory over Timberwolves

The Nets won their second consecutive preseason game, this time in a 112-102 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday. The preseason finale, however, wasn’t about a win or loss result. It was about how the Nets looked on both ends of the floor before the games begin to count in the win-loss column.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game

"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers Reveals Plans for Joel Embiid’s Backup

The 2022-2023 NBA season will be another year the Philadelphia 76ers have made changes behind their star center, Joel Embiid. Two seasons ago, the Sixers’ new front office brought in Dwight Howard to serve as Embiid’s backup for one year. After Howard packed up and moved back to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
