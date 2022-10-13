Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans
A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son to BRADY Brand
The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' rushing attack was potent in Week 5 against Seattle. As a result, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored big in the PPR leagues last week. Kamara surpassed 22 PPR points with his near 200-scrimmage yard day, and Hill was the league's top-scoring tight end with a four total touchdown day, leading to a 38-point PPR performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Colts: Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi Join Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines As Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two key players vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, while the Colts announced a pair of important injury updates of their own. The Jaguars announced Saturday wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadricep) would miss Sunday's AFC South battle. The Colts also announced starting running back Jonathan Taylor and backup running back Nyheim Hines would not play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
CHICAGO — Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Announces How Cowboys ‘Win This Game!’ vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch in Week 6
"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball
It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Four: TV Channel, Streaming Links
With a massive victory in Game 3 of the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves. They now need just one more win to return to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies, facing...
