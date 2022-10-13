ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old swimmer in South Padre Island

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0iWoDlp700 A search is ongoing for a 17-year-old who went off in the water off South Padre Island.

According to the Coast Guard, a 911 call was made at about 4:12 p.m. Wednesday about a missing swimmer who was last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.

The victim is said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and glasses.

An urgent marine information broadcast was launched and a boat crew was sent to search for the missing swimmer.

Anyone with information that could help the search efforts is urged to contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.

Gladys Richardson
2d ago

Depending on the direction of the rip currents, his body is near Corpus Christi or Mexico. Hopefully, if he swam parallel to shore thru the rip currents, it's his only way to make it back to shore.

