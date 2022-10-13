UPDATE: Red Rock Canyon visitors experiencing multiple car break-ins

Heading into another weekend of beautiful weather in the Las Vegas Valley, Bureau of Land Management officials are sounding the alarm that increased attendance at Red Rock Park has attracted thieves targeting cars.

In a release, BLM Public Affairs Specialist John Asselin said there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin, but only five have been reported there so far with one break-in reported on the Scenic Drive and one reported along SR-159 over the weekend.

Hikers were largely surprised that the park could be a target for criminals.

"I feel like a lot of people that come here are out here to climb or hike and enjoy the scenery," said Amie Dusejovesky, "and it never crossed my mind that there would be an issue out here."

BLM officials urged people to keep a photocopy of their license and credit cards at home, lock their car doors, and, most importantly, take valuables with them or hide them in the car's trunk.

"We'll definitely hide stuff because I don't really do that," Kami Dusejovesky said. "I don't really think about it out here so I will definitely think about it."

"I know," Amie said. "I didn't even bother to hide my purse today so glad I know now."

Asselin said car break-ins go largely unreported which hampers investigator's ability to catch criminals.

People can call 311 for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or (702) 293-8998 for the Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Dispatch to report break-ins.