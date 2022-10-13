ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out

By Kay McCabe
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNyFk_0iWoDj3f00

After witnessing her son start a house fire and point a gun at Las Vegas police, Amy Ellsworth says she's at a loss for words.

"He's a good person... that had a mental breakdown," Ellsworth tells KTNV.

Ellsworth said the breakdown became unavoidable when she watched her 19-year-old son, Mark chopped his bed into pieces with an ax. From there, she and her family left the house and she called 911, warning Henderson police that her son would 'attempt to fight them until they shoot him.'

According to a police report, Mark was waiting in his driveway with a gun in his hand when police arrived, eventually pointing the weapon at the officers. Officers responded by shooting at Mark, though the bullets did not strike him.

While the incident was happening, the Henderson Fire Department received several 911 calls about black smoke and flames coming from the house. When firefighters arrived to extinguish the house, they found no casualties but determined the house was "not livable" as of now.

“Our heartbreak over the house is nothing compared to the heartbreak over our son,” said Amy.

If you or a loved one are facing mental and/or substance use disorders, SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish. Additionally, dial 988 to reach the National Hotline for Suicide and Crisis Prevention.

Comments / 21

Kimberly Alegre Guerrero
6d ago

Prayers to this family during this hearbreaking time dealing with the mental heath of their son. 🙏 I hope they find support and comfort

Reply(6)
7
Angel West
6d ago

Hope that someday society once again realize the need for reasonable parental discipline and spiritual guidance to teach children about life, consequences, the word 'NO', and that life is hard but they have to push on, etc 💙 this is so tragic for a 19 year old to still need inpatient treatment when he could have gotten it a few years earlier under parental control 🙏🏽 there are way too many unstable kids today. I blame today's societal norms and permissive/entitled mentality shared by social media for most of these problems being experienced by youth everywhere 😕. behavioral norms were established for a reason-to help know when intervention is needed, not as a random suggestion 🙄.please folks, don't wait nor ignore the warning signs until you have to call the authorities. get help while you're still in control and really help them!!!hoping for peace, healing and resolution for this family 🙏🏽

Reply(5)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy