Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out

After witnessing her son start a house fire and point a gun at Las Vegas police, Amy Ellsworth says she's at a loss for words.

"He's a good person... that had a mental breakdown," Ellsworth tells KTNV.

Ellsworth said the breakdown became unavoidable when she watched her 19-year-old son, Mark chopped his bed into pieces with an ax. From there, she and her family left the house and she called 911, warning Henderson police that her son would 'attempt to fight them until they shoot him.'

According to a police report, Mark was waiting in his driveway with a gun in his hand when police arrived, eventually pointing the weapon at the officers. Officers responded by shooting at Mark, though the bullets did not strike him.

While the incident was happening, the Henderson Fire Department received several 911 calls about black smoke and flames coming from the house. When firefighters arrived to extinguish the house, they found no casualties but determined the house was "not livable" as of now.

“Our heartbreak over the house is nothing compared to the heartbreak over our son,” said Amy.

If you or a loved one are facing mental and/or substance use disorders, SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish. Additionally, dial 988 to reach the National Hotline for Suicide and Crisis Prevention.