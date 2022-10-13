ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Mustipher, defense look to slow Corum’s run

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmMUb_0iWoD8g900

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a tale as old as time in the Big Ten: to stop Michigan is to stop the run.

This year the Wolverines run the ball as well as any. They are third in yards-per-game in the Big Ten and 20 th in the nation. A large chunk of that yardage comes from junior running back Blake Corum.

He is one of five in the Big Ten averaging more than 100-yards-per-game and his 11 rushing touchdowns leads the conference. Corum is a player James Franklin calls an “eraser”

“When you have a back that can be an eraser, you can stay on schedule and stay out of third and long, and obvious passing situations, they’re trying to control the game,” said Franklin. “This is going to be a physical game. It’ll be big boy ball.”

Penn State’s run defense has been as solid as ever. The Nittany Lions are allowing the fifth-fewest yards-per-game in the entire country and they have not given up 100-yards to a running back yet this season. Limiting Corum will be a test.

“He’s a back that requires you to do your job and be where you’re supposed to be, or he can take it to the house, and we’ve seen that on film,” said PJ Mustipher, a Penn State senior defensive tackle. “He can bounce it and he can also run within A through C gap. So he does a great job. And we just, you know, everybody has to just do their job.”

Penn State and Michigan have plenty of history in big games. Twelve of their prior 25 matchups have come while both teams are ranked, and the Nittany Lions are 5-7 in those games.

No. 11 PSU travels to Ann Arbor to take on the no. 5 Wolverines on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Penn State run defense torched for 418 rushing yards

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, which is the most they’ve given up since at least 2000. A blitzkrieg on the line on both sides of the ball saw Penn State get dominated in the trenches. “Yeah, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

No. 5 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn St 41-17, runs for 418 yards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
University Park, PA
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Game Day Primer: Penn State at Michigan

10. Penn State (5-0) at 5. Michigan (6-0)When: Saturday, October 15Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI TV: FOXRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three Things to Watch…This stands to be a classic battle of running backs. Michigan’s Blake Corum 11 rushing touchdowns leads the Big Ten, and is second in the country. […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTAJ

Big Noon Kickoff visits Happy Valley against Ohio State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In what had been speculated since the summer, FOX will be televising No. 10 Penn State’s matchup against No. 2 Ohio State. Big Noon Kickoff will make its way to Happy Valley for the first time as the Nittany Lions take on the Buckeyes. The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bishop Guilfoyle takes down Chestnut Ridge 45-28

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the Saturday edition of Sportsbeat with 5-2 Bishop Guilfoyle hosting 6-1 Chestnut Ridge at Mansion Park. After a Karson Kiesewetter interception late in the first quarter, Chestnut Ridge drove down to the two yard line. The Lions then faced fourth and goal with a minute remaining in the first quarter where […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

1-on-1 | Michigan Preview with Von Lozon of Maize and Brew

Maize and Brew editor Von Lozon (@von_lozon) drops by to preview a battle of top-10 teams Saturday between Penn State and Michigan. The interview is a recorded segment from Nittany Nation Gameday. A Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania, Maryland, DC and New York. Nittany Nation Gameday airs Saturday mornings. Check your […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Barney Amor: The Most Interesting Punter in the World

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most people, the question of “where are you from?” is pretty straightforward– for Penn State senior punter Barney Amor, that question is anything but easy. “That is probably the hardest question of every interview,” said Amor. “It normally depends. I always say, for like simple stuff. I’ll just say […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

University criticizes PSU comedy show set to feature Proud Boys founder

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State University group is facing backlash from students and university faculty after planning an on-campus comedy show featuring the founder of the far-right group Proud Boys. The non-profit student organization, Uncensored America, is drawing criticism for hosting a comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, and conservative […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pixie Dust Wishes grants more wishes in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Disney magic was in the air Saturday in State College as Pixie Dust Wishes hosted a 5K. Pixie Dust Wishes, who helps grant wishes for families with special needs, granted two wishes Saturday following the race. “Even with the virtual event last year that we had to do it has […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Community gathers for Central Pa Heart Walks

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Community members from all of Central Pa gather in support of the American Heart Association Saturday through the annual Central Pa Heart Walks. Through the annual walk, money is raised for CPR training programs, research for childhood heart defects and adults that are struggling with heart disease. The organizers hope […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy