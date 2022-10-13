ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustipher, defense look to slow Corum’s run

By Anderley Penwell
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a tale as old as time in the Big Ten: to stop Michigan is to stop the run.

This year the Wolverines run the ball as well as any. They are third in yards-per-game in the Big Ten and 20 th in the nation. A large chunk of that yardage comes from junior running back Blake Corum.

He is one of five in the Big Ten averaging more than 100-yards-per-game and his 11 rushing touchdowns leads the conference. Corum is a player James Franklin calls an “eraser”

“When you have a back that can be an eraser, you can stay on schedule and stay out of third and long, and obvious passing situations, they’re trying to control the game,” said Franklin. “This is going to be a physical game. It’ll be big boy ball.”

Penn State’s run defense has been as solid as ever. The Nittany Lions are allowing the fifth-fewest yards-per-game in the entire country and they have not given up 100-yards to a running back yet this season. Limiting Corum will be a test.

“He’s a back that requires you to do your job and be where you’re supposed to be, or he can take it to the house, and we’ve seen that on film,” said PJ Mustipher, a Penn State senior defensive tackle. “He can bounce it and he can also run within A through C gap. So he does a great job. And we just, you know, everybody has to just do their job.”

Penn State and Michigan have plenty of history in big games. Twelve of their prior 25 matchups have come while both teams are ranked, and the Nittany Lions are 5-7 in those games.

No. 11 PSU travels to Ann Arbor to take on the no. 5 Wolverines on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

Penn State run defense torched for 418 rushing yards

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, which is the most they’ve given up since at least 2000. A blitzkrieg on the line on both sides of the ball saw Penn State get dominated in the trenches. “Yeah, […]
Game Day Primer: Penn State at Michigan

10. Penn State (5-0) at 5. Michigan (6-0)When: Saturday, October 15Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI TV: FOXRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three Things to Watch…This stands to be a classic battle of running backs. Michigan’s Blake Corum 11 rushing touchdowns leads the Big Ten, and is second in the country. […]
Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with […]
Barney Amor: The Most Interesting Punter in the World

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most people, the question of “where are you from?” is pretty straightforward– for Penn State senior punter Barney Amor, that question is anything but easy. “That is probably the hardest question of every interview,” said Amor. “It normally depends. I always say, for like simple stuff. I’ll just say […]
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
