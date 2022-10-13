Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain covers central and windward areas. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service reported the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe. Additional heavy showers may be possible through the evening.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa, Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.

The NWS says to expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades may return by Friday afternoon.

Windward areas could see rain again this weekend, and trade winds will be short-lived.