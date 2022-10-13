ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Oahu

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain covers central and windward areas. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

The National Weather Service reported the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe. Additional heavy showers may be possible through the evening.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa, Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.

The NWS says to expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades may return by Friday afternoon.

Windward areas could see rain again this weekend, and trade winds will be short-lived.

Heavy rain threat continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
