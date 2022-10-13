Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Memphis vs. ECU
East Carolina and Memphis will meet in another pivotal early-season American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday night inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. ECU went to New Orleans and was hopeful of taking a talented Tulane team to the wire in a big conference matchup. Instead, the Pirates made too many mistakes in an eventual 24-9 setback. The game's result dropped ECU to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play with a difficult schedule ahead, starting this weekend.
Hardaway at AAC Media Days- ‘When you want to win, want to win a championship, the pressure is always there.
MEMPHIS – Armed with a new six-year, 16-plus million dollar contract and eager to put his veteran-laden and new look team on display, Penny Hardaway, along with seniors DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis took part in AAC Media Days Thursday. One of the hot topics, of course, the preseason honors that had both Williams and […]
247Sports
Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest
Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 9
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Basketball tournament to be first event at brand new Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) coming to Liberty Park in midtown, announced its first event on the schedule – a youth basketball tournament set for the new year. Called The Tip-Off, the tournament is set for Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, at the...
20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit
One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in Tennessee. You can tell this means something to him, and even more so this year with it being his senior campaign.
thecamdenchronicle.com
CHS runners earn personal records at Frank Horton Invitational
The CHS Cross Country (XC) team competed at the Frank Horton Night Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Shelby Farms in Memphis. The cool weather and top-notch competition proved to be a winning combination for the Lions, with most earning personal record (PR) times over the challenging two loop 5K course.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (10/14/22)
Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week was a Mississippi County clash. Gosnell beat Blytheville 26-20 to move to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in 4A-3 play. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. CALL IN...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools
The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident
A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
'A big game changer' | North Memphis neighborhood welcomes new mobile grocery store with healthier food options
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday marked a major step in addressing an issue ABC24 is focused on in Memphis: food deserts, the areas where full grocery stores and access to fresh produce doesn't exist for miles. After months and months of setbacks, a new mobile grocery store opened its doors...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Comments / 0