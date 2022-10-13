ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

247Sports

How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Memphis vs. ECU

East Carolina and Memphis will meet in another pivotal early-season American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday night inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. ECU went to New Orleans and was hopeful of taking a talented Tulane team to the wire in a big conference matchup. Instead, the Pirates made too many mistakes in an eventual 24-9 setback. The game's result dropped ECU to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play with a difficult schedule ahead, starting this weekend.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest

Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The regular season in high school football is winding down, and week 9 of Friday Football Fever featured plenty of great matchups with teams looking to pick up wins ahead of postseason play. Our Game of the Week featured a private school rivalry between Memphis University...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Rutherford Source

20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit

One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in Tennessee. You can tell this means something to him, and even more so this year with it being his senior campaign.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

CHS runners earn personal records at Frank Horton Invitational

The CHS Cross Country (XC) team competed at the Frank Horton Night Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Shelby Farms in Memphis. The cool weather and top-notch competition proved to be a winning combination for the Lions, with most earning personal record (PR) times over the challenging two loop 5K course.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (10/14/22)

Week 8 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week was a Mississippi County clash. Gosnell beat Blytheville 26-20 to move to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in 4A-3 play. FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. CALL IN...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools

The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident

A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

