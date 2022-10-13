ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Underdog Dukes ready for Sun Belt debut

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023 season. “I think that we are going to be that underdog team that no one is going to be expecting,” said JMU junior forward Clair Neff. “I think we are going to be a really stong and powerful team this year without a shadow of a doubt.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Nelson's Adonijah Hubbard not slowed by life's hurdles

LOVINGSTON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- At 5'9", 170 pounds, Nelson County's Adonijah Hubbard is not your typical linebacker, not that it really matters. "We played little league football together. When I first saw him honestly I was scared and he was an aggressive kid honestly," Nelson County senior WR/FS Daveon Rose said, "This man when he plays, he plays it was crazy."
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith

VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Dayton merchants not happy with town manager

A number of Dayton merchants are not happy with Town Manager Angela Lawrence and they made their feelings known last evening during the public comment portion of the town council meeting. One of those who spoke was Jean Halbeisen, who own Nanny’s Nook. She said in an emotional speech...
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Elkton looking into adding grocery tax

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Elkton Town Council have discussed the possibility of adding a grocery tax in the town. Nothing has been proposed yet but council members have discussed the tax as a way to help pay for the eventual cost of replacing the town’s water system.
ELKTON, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA

