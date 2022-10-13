Read full article on original website
WHSV
Underdog Dukes ready for Sun Belt debut
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is embracing an underdog role ahead of the 2022-2023 season. “I think that we are going to be that underdog team that no one is going to be expecting,” said JMU junior forward Clair Neff. “I think we are going to be a really stong and powerful team this year without a shadow of a doubt.”
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
cbs19news
Nelson's Adonijah Hubbard not slowed by life's hurdles
LOVINGSTON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- At 5'9", 170 pounds, Nelson County's Adonijah Hubbard is not your typical linebacker, not that it really matters. "We played little league football together. When I first saw him honestly I was scared and he was an aggressive kid honestly," Nelson County senior WR/FS Daveon Rose said, "This man when he plays, he plays it was crazy."
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: East Rockingham vs. Luray
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham and Luray meet in week eight.
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
pagevalleynews.com
Hazzard Run set for Saturday morning, weekend festival features special guests, music, bonfire
LURAY, Oct. 14 — All this weekend, Cooter’s in the Valley will be hosting its Hazzard Run 2022 featuring special guests Tom Wopat (“Luke Duke”) and Byron Cherry (“Coy Duke”), along with a car and truck show, live music, good eats and good times.
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
wsvaonline.com
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
wsvaonline.com
Dayton merchants not happy with town manager
A number of Dayton merchants are not happy with Town Manager Angela Lawrence and they made their feelings known last evening during the public comment portion of the town council meeting. One of those who spoke was Jean Halbeisen, who own Nanny’s Nook. She said in an emotional speech...
WHSV
Elkton looking into adding grocery tax
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Elkton Town Council have discussed the possibility of adding a grocery tax in the town. Nothing has been proposed yet but council members have discussed the tax as a way to help pay for the eventual cost of replacing the town’s water system.
wmra.org
Two years after the Harrisonburg explosion, businesses rebuild, expand
It's been two years since a natural gas explosion leveled a commercial plaza in Harrisonburg. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi spoke with three business owners who have been able to rebuild. On October 17th, 2020, an accumulation of natural gas found an ignition source somewhere in the building at 30 Miller...
Augusta Free Press
Greene County: Ruckersville man pleads guilty in fentanyl overdose death
A Greene County man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday in a case in which a person to whom he had sold fentanyl died of an overdose. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, of Ruckersville, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors held public hearings on two major projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday night and held public hearings for two significant projects. The board heard public feedback on a large apartment complex proposed in the Stone Port area and a proposed large solar facility near Grottoes. The first public hearing was...
