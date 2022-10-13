ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Sports
Chicopee, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ne Springfield#Comp
westernmassnews.com

Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Meet the 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds: Photos, bios for player and coaches

After an historically successful season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back this fall with the season starting at home Saturday, Oct. 15. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the title of Eastern Conference Champions and made it to the Calder Cup Finals before earning the title of AHL Team of the Year by the American Hockey League. They will raise their Eastern Conference Championship banner Saturday in front of their home crowd at the MassMutual Center.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
MassLive.com

UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)

AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy