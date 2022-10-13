Read full article on original website
No. 12 Lee football holds off No. 16 Easthampton, 16-14
NORTHAMPTON – The game between the No. 16 Easthampton football team and No. 12 Lee had all of the makings a close battle Saturday — and that is exactly what happened.
No. 1 Central’s dominant season continues with win over No. 13 Chicopee Comp
SPRINGFIELD – No. 1 Central is one of the premier football teams in Massachusetts and it showed why in its overwhelming, 68-6, victory over No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
Bryant Lopes leads No. 8 Longmeadow football to big win over No. 10 Holyoke
LONGMEADOW — The No. 8 Longmeadow football team earned an emphatic, 44-8, victory over No. 10 Holyoke at home Friday night.
No. 11 Pittsfield football dominant in shutout win over No. 19 South Hadley
PITTSFIELD — Domination was one of the first words to come to mind when No. 11 Pittsfield football head coach Brian Jezewski talked about his team’s 48-0 win over No. 19 South Hadley on Friday night at Berkshire Community College.
Scoreboard: Kayleigh Lukasik scores game-winner, No. 5 East Longmeadow girls soccer defeats No. 9 Pope Francis
The No. 5 East Longmeadow girls soccer team used a second-half goal Friday night to edge No. 9 Pope Francis, 1-0, on the road.
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
Game of the Week Preview: No. 3 East Longmeadow football, No. 4 Northampton face-off in Suburban South battle
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Friday’s game between No. 3 East Longmeadow and No. 4 Northampton is going to have a playoff atmosphere. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Scoreboard: Karalyn Hopkins leads Lee girls volleyball as Wildcats edge Mount Greylock & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Lee and Mount Greylock girls volleyball teams played a highly competitive five-set match Friday, with the Wildcats taking a 3-2 win at home.
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
No. 13 UMass hockey completes weekend sweep of No. 1 Denver with 3-0 win (23 photos)
AMHERST — UMass hockey goaltender Luke Pavicich wrapped up the weekend against No. 1 Denver by stopping all 30 shots he faced to earn his first career shutout - the program’s first-ever shutout of a No. 1 team. The sophomore guided the Minutemen to a 3-0 win Saturday...
westernmassnews.com
Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Meet the 2022-23 Springfield Thunderbirds: Photos, bios for player and coaches
After an historically successful season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are back this fall with the season starting at home Saturday, Oct. 15. Last season, the Thunderbirds claimed the title of Eastern Conference Champions and made it to the Calder Cup Finals before earning the title of AHL Team of the Year by the American Hockey League. They will raise their Eastern Conference Championship banner Saturday in front of their home crowd at the MassMutual Center.
No. 13 UMass hockey knocks off No. 1 Denver, 4-2, at Mullins Center
AMHERST — UMass hockey couldn’t have drawn up a better start in its 4-2 win against Denver, the No. 1 team in the country and defending national champions, Friday at the Mullins Center. It marks the seventh time the Minutemen defeated the top ranked team in the nation.
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)
AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
Funeral on Friday for Nickolas ‘Nick’ Weichel, Chicopee pedestrian killed
The funeral for a 34-year-old Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street will be held on Friday, according to the obituary. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said he was struck by a car near 480...
westernmassnews.com
City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
