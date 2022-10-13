Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
wbrc.com
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months. Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.
wbrc.com
Fire safety tips for the colder months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Fire Administration says more fires happen during the winter months and Birmingham Fire and Rescue is sharing tips to keep you and your family safe. Chief Jackie Hicks says the department is pushing for everyone in the city to have a working smoke detector....
wbrc.com
Some moms continue struggling to find baby formula
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some local moms continue struggling to find formula and feed their babies several months after the nationwide formula shortage began. Alyssa Coley has a 10-month-old girl. The baby was breast-fed until 6-months old and for the past four months, it’s been difficult to find the food. She says recently, she drove from Alabaster to Hoover to Pelham to Helena and was only able to find one can of her baby’s formula.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
31-year-old Jasper man missing
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man. 31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W. He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on Sims’...
wbrc.com
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway. Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home. Sadly...
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
wbrc.com
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police’s Special Response Team shares how they tackle dangerous calls
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department has one of the largest Special Response Teams in the country, and they consistently show up to contain some of the most dangerous situations. Earlier this week, TPD responded to two children they said were being held hostage inside an apartment. Those...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
wbrc.com
Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West. The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen. City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
wbrc.com
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a child nearly drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022. Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken...
wbrc.com
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
wbrc.com
Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
wbrc.com
Tutor gives tips on how to prevent your students’ grades from slipping
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Report cards are starting to go home across central Alabama for the first quarter of the school year. James Bondurant teaches online and tutors during the evening and weekends. He is seeing pandemic learning loss at all levels, leaving teachers to make some tough decisions. “Now...
Comments / 0