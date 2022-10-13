ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months. Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire safety tips for the colder months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Fire Administration says more fires happen during the winter months and Birmingham Fire and Rescue is sharing tips to keep you and your family safe. Chief Jackie Hicks says the department is pushing for everyone in the city to have a working smoke detector....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Some moms continue struggling to find baby formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some local moms continue struggling to find formula and feed their babies several months after the nationwide formula shortage began. Alyssa Coley has a 10-month-old girl. The baby was breast-fed until 6-months old and for the past four months, it’s been difficult to find the food. She says recently, she drove from Alabaster to Hoover to Pelham to Helena and was only able to find one can of her baby’s formula.
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

31-year-old Jasper man missing

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man. 31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W. He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on Sims’...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
HOMEWOOD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Tuscaloosa Police
wbrc.com

Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West. The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen. City...
NORTHPORT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy