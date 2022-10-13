Read full article on original website
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
Beshear hopes grants will help combat youth crime in Kentucky
Beshear hopes grants will help combat youth crime in Kentucky.
Long Waits SY Econ
Long border waits continue to plague the economy of San Ysidro, CA.
Happening today: Mamm and a Movie
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist health of Lexington and the Kentucky Theatre are teaming up to host a unique event called, "Mamm and a Movie."
Kentucky musician helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods
A Kentucky musician is helping those impacted by eastern Kentucky floods.
Scammers pretending to be odd-job contractors targeting Franklin County residents
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
Lexington police searching for man on domestic violence warrants
Lexington police are searching for a man on domestic violence warrants.
Keeneland Make-A-Wish Day made days: 'Charlie deserves it'
Thursday marked the 15th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Eleven kids were granted wishes from a new camper, a trip to Hawaii, to being an extra in a movie, and so much more.
Genetic testing can help detect cancer early
Genetic testing has been around longer than many of us think. It is the most effective way of knowing if one is at high risk for breast cancer or not, and testing has increased from doctors searching for just two breast cancer genes to up to thirty. Genetic testing can...
Morning weather forecast: 10/14/22
FOX 56 Meteorologist David Aldrich shares central Kentucky's Friday morning forecast.
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
How to dispose of fallen leaves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fall is upon the Bluegrass, and that means leaves falling … and the cleanup that comes with it. In past years, the city of Lexington offered vacuum leaf disposal, but due to staff shortages, disposal methods have changed. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and...
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers Sunday, mainly south, east of Richmond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Showers will return Sunday, but mainly south of Richmond. Beneficial rain will return to parts of the Commonwealth Sunday but will be focused well south of Lexington and well south of Fayette County. Highs on Sunday should be around 70 degrees. In the wake...
Kentucky Rising concert raises $2.5M for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The total funds raised during Tuesday night’s Kentucky Rising concert are in, and the event proved to be a great success for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Rupp Arena’s sold-out event featuring Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers raised over $2.5...
UK associate athletics director for basketball charged with DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A University of Kentucky basketball staff member has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to arrest records, Associate Athletic Director for Basketball Operations Chris Woolard was arrested for DUI by Lexington police at approximately 2 a.m. Monday. Lexington police said Woolard was...
Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
David Aldrich’s forecast: Bright sun Friday with gusty winds, some weekend rain chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Expect bright sunshine Friday with gusty winds, especially for the late morning and afternoon. Highs Friday should reach the upper 60s. Due to the very low relative humidities expected Friday, coupled with gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Louisville has issued some Fire Weather Warnings, also called Red Flag Warnings, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Be careful not to burn during these hours, as the weather is favorable for easy spread.
EKU’s late rally not enough to push past Sam Houston State
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – EKU’s late rally was one-upped by Sam Houston State on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels got a Parker McKinney tocudhown toss to Jayden Higgins with 1:01 to go, to put them up 17-16. EKU would go on to lose 25-17 in a thriller.
