WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Braves fall in Game 4 of division series 8-3, Phillies win series 3-1
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 15: Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine
ATLANTA - It is hard to believe it is Week 9 of High 5 Sports. That means many regions will be learning which team is on top. There is a chill in the air, but the action on the gridiron is still hot. Here’s a look at what happened this...
fox5atlanta.com
Burglary suspect caught wearing gear taken from NFL star Julio Jones' Atlanta home
ATLANTA - An intruder at Julio Jones's home apparently could not wait to don the gear of the NFL superstar. Although Jones put the Falcons in his rearview mirror, now playing with Atlanta-rival Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he still maintains a home in the city. Atlanta police...
College Football Assistant Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation
A college football assistant coach has announced his abrupt resignation this Friday morning. Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels is stepping down from his position six games through the team's regular season. Daniels was out recruiting for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday. It's ...
Georgia Tech athletes help make dream come true for girl with rare disorder
A 12-year-old metro girl got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend, thanks to the help of a bunch of Georgia Tech athletes. “Sammie was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that makes her prone to seizures and has affected her development. This often left her feeling isolated and excluded, but she’s found joy through sports and competing in the Special Olympics. She is a huge softball and volleyball fan, and, as it turns out, also a big fan of the Yellow Jackets,” Georgia Tech said in a post on its website.
Why 'Money' magazine named Atlanta the best city in U.S.
LISTEN: For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by "Money" magazine this year. GPB's Peter Biello discusses the list with "Money" writer and editor Kristen Bahler. For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by Money magazine...
scoopotp.com
Viva Chicken Enters Georgia Market
VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes. We spoke with a Viva representative who said Georgia has been on the restaurant’s radar for some time. Atlanta is a natural market of expansion for them as it is the largest, and closest to Charlotte, NC where their company is based. The second Georgia location, in Alpharetta, is slated to open early 2023.
WMAZ
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening first checkout-free concession stand
ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand. Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.
Sisters With Superpowers honored in Atlanta (photos)
Rolling out, in an event powered by Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank and AT&T Dream in Black, honored Sisters With Superpowers at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2022. Here are some of the best pictures snapped from the night, courtesy of DaeRae Media Group.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
Clayton News Daily
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
secretatlanta.co
The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return
The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
Playboi Carti Affiliate Homixide Gang May Be the Next Group Targeted for RICO Charges
Ever since the shocking RICO arrest of Young Thug and Gunna, the future of the Atlanta rap scene has been largely in question. The city's D.A. office is cracking down on gang activity in the peach state in a big way, and that may mean that some other stars could be roped into it all as well.
thehypemagazine.com
New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime
Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
iHeartMedia Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs
ATLANTA — iHeartMedia – Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced. A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
