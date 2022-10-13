ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Braves fall in Game 4 of division series 8-3, Phillies win series 3-1

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 15: Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Nine

ATLANTA - It is hard to believe it is Week 9 of High 5 Sports. That means many regions will be learning which team is on top. There is a chill in the air, but the action on the gridiron is still hot. Here’s a look at what happened this...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Tech athletes help make dream come true for girl with rare disorder

A 12-year-old metro girl got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend, thanks to the help of a bunch of Georgia Tech athletes. “Sammie was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that makes her prone to seizures and has affected her development. This often left her feeling isolated and excluded, but she’s found joy through sports and competing in the Special Olympics. She is a huge softball and volleyball fan, and, as it turns out, also a big fan of the Yellow Jackets,” Georgia Tech said in a post on its website.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Viva Chicken Enters Georgia Market

VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes. We spoke with a Viva representative who said Georgia has been on the restaurant’s radar for some time. Atlanta is a natural market of expansion for them as it is the largest, and closest to Charlotte, NC where their company is based. The second Georgia location, in Alpharetta, is slated to open early 2023.
KENNESAW, GA
WMAZ

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening first checkout-free concession stand

ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand. Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nlds#Atlanta Braves Game Two#The Philadelphia Phillies
a-z-animals.com

Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?

Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

 COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
secretatlanta.co

The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return

The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime

Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy