Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview
Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.
FOLLOW ALONG: Penn State Football at Michigan
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State at Michigan. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
Game Day Primer: Penn State at Michigan
10. Penn State (5-0) at 5. Michigan (6-0) When: Saturday, October 15. This stands to be a classic battle of running backs. Michigan’s Blake Corum 11 rushing touchdowns leads the Big Ten, and is second in the country. The Wolverines have used its rush to ease the pressure on its young quarterback J.J. McCarthy who’s attempting just 23 attempts-per-game in his five starts. While McCarthy comes off his first career 300 yard game over Indiana, Michigan is a run first offense and it faces on of the top run-stopping teams in college football. Penn State is fifth in rush defense in the nation and has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher. On the flip side, Michigan’s soft spot could be in it’s run defense. While it’s number on paper make it one of the top in the country, they’re largely inflated by it’s conference leading 22 sacks, which are statically kept as a rushing stat. When recording rush defense like the NFL, Michigan is just seventh best in the Big Ten in yards-per-game, allowing 3.9 yards-per-carry. It could be an opportunity for the Nittany Lions’ freshmen phenoms, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Penn State run defense torched for 418 rushing yards
ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, which is the most they’ve given up since at least 2000. A blitzkrieg on the line on both sides of the ball saw Penn State get dominated in the trenches.
