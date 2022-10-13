Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all residents
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in...
WISH-TV
Experts help Indianapolis Housing Agency address cyberattack
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it suffered a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data, then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We have been...
Neighbors want city to address dangerous intersection at Delaware & 24th streets
Neighbors living near Delaware and 24th streets said they don’t feel safe in the area they call home.
wrtv.com
Authorities, local business owners confused, troubled by Starbucks decision to leave Monument Circle
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Starbucks' announcement that they will close their location on Monument Circle citing customer and employee safety, authorities and other local business owners say downtown Indianapolis remains safe and they are a little confused by the move. “Yes, downtown is very safe,” IMPD Commander Phil Burton said....
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
wrtv.com
‘I love what I do’: Hospital Interpreters bridging the gap
INDIANAPOLIS — Translating quality care quite literally. It is the job of interpreters in hospitals across the state, but interpreting is more than just language. Amidst the hustle inside this free medical clinic on Indianapolis’ Northwest side, interpreters are hard at work. “I can tell you that I...
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Housing Authority Hacked; Personal Data Held For Ransom
INDIANAPOLIS — An organization that helps Indianapolis city residents with housing costs was hacked this week. The Indianapolis Housing Authority says they were the victim of a ransomware attack in which the hackers stole the personal data of many Indy city residents and demanded cash payment for the return of that data.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: Waterline work which started Oct. 10 will close lanes on northbound State Road 37/Harding Street and the I-465 interchange exit ramps between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. One lane near the Pilot Travel Center will be closed through early November. Bridge work on the future...
WTHR
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
cbs4indy.com
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis leaf collection will begin in November
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day during the four-week collection period, which ends Friday, Dec. 2. DPW shared the...
Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering
INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending. Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help. "We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said. As for the positions,...
wyrz.org
Kroger Invites Prospective Associates to Come for the Holidays and Discover a Career
[INDIANAPOLIS, IN. – October 12]— Kroger Central Division today announced it is seeking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The grocer is searching for talent across many roles, both in stores and across multiple business units. “Discover a fresh opportunity ahead...
WISH-TV
Women increase ranks in trucking industry, equal pay and flexibility recruitment factors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More women are answering a growing demand for commercial licensed drivers, and the biggest influx came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say equal pay and work flexibility are key recruitment factors. Heading South on Harding Street toward 465 you’ll see plenty trucks and hiring signs. It’s...
Speedway residents frustrated by hotel construction stalled since 2019
For more than three years the skeleton of a hotel has sat on the corner on Main and 16th in the heart of Speedway.
indianapublicradio.org
Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Fox 59
‘Someone has all our information’: Public housing assistance tenants fear eviction, compromised bank accounts after cyber attack
INDIANAPOLIS — Public housing residents, Section 8 tenants, landlords and vendors all fear the loss of sensitive personal and financial information and discontinued funding or support as a result of the hack of the Indianapolis Housing Agency’s information system last week by cyber thieves. And they tell us...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Covered Bridge Festival starts today
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's largest festival will bring thousands of visitors to the Covered Bridge Capitol of the World. The annual Parke County Covered Bridge Festival starts its 10-day run on Friday, October 14 and end on October 23. Vendors in ten Parke County communities will be open...
Frederick Douglass Park groundbreaking a celebration for neighborhood champions
The long-awaited groundbreaking for the new Frederick Douglass Park family center was held this week in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The milestone celebration for the legacy park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis is decades in the making. Over 100 people from the neighborhood came out for the event. Residents...
