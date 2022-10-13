ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Experts help Indianapolis Housing Agency address cyberattack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it suffered a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data, then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We have been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

‘I love what I do’: Hospital Interpreters bridging the gap

INDIANAPOLIS — Translating quality care quite literally. It is the job of interpreters in hospitals across the state, but interpreting is more than just language. Amidst the hustle inside this free medical clinic on Indianapolis’ Northwest side, interpreters are hard at work. “I can tell you that I...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Housing Authority Hacked; Personal Data Held For Ransom

INDIANAPOLIS — An organization that helps Indianapolis city residents with housing costs was hacked this week. The Indianapolis Housing Authority says they were the victim of a ransomware attack in which the hackers stole the personal data of many Indy city residents and demanded cash payment for the return of that data.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: Waterline work which started Oct. 10 will close lanes on northbound State Road 37/Harding Street and the I-465 interchange exit ramps between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. One lane near the Pilot Travel Center will be closed through early November. Bridge work on the future...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
wrtv.com

Indianapolis leaf collection will begin in November

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day during the four-week collection period, which ends Friday, Dec. 2. DPW shared the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Where to find seasonal jobs, what companies are offering

INDIANAPOLIS — Stores and warehouses are gearing up for holiday spending. Chris Jordan at Cabela's in Noblesville said when everyone comes in to see Santa, they also shop. And, more shoppers means they need more help. "We're looking for about another 20 people," Jordan said. As for the positions,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Covered Bridge Festival starts today

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's largest festival will bring thousands of visitors to the Covered Bridge Capitol of the World. The annual Parke County Covered Bridge Festival starts its 10-day run on Friday, October 14 and end on October 23. Vendors in ten Parke County communities will be open...
PARKE COUNTY, IN

