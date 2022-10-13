ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says

The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
Examiner Enterprise

E-E NFL analysis: A glance at most dramatic matchups, state of league

There’s a couple of super NFL matchups — and possible conference championship game previews — with Buffalo (4-1) at Kansas City (4-1), 3:25 p.m. Sunday; and Dallas (4-1) at Philadelphia (5-0), 7:20 p.m., Sunday. No need for superfluous hype about the magnitude of these showdowns. But, I’m intrigued by a few other matchups. They...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers Reveals Plans for Joel Embiid’s Backup

The 2022-2023 NBA season will be another year the Philadelphia 76ers have made changes behind their star center, Joel Embiid. Two seasons ago, the Sixers’ new front office brought in Dwight Howard to serve as Embiid’s backup for one year. After Howard packed up and moved back to...
