FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Multiple Sixers Attended Phillies' Game 3 Win vs. Braves
A couple of Sixers were at Citizens Bank Park supporting the Phillies.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Phillies bus driver comes out of retirement to help the team for the postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies' former bus driver will be one of the thousands of fans at Citizens Bank Park to see NLDS Game 3.
NFL・
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
E-E NFL analysis: A glance at most dramatic matchups, state of league
There’s a couple of super NFL matchups — and possible conference championship game previews — with Buffalo (4-1) at Kansas City (4-1), 3:25 p.m. Sunday; and Dallas (4-1) at Philadelphia (5-0), 7:20 p.m., Sunday. No need for superfluous hype about the magnitude of these showdowns. But, I’m intrigued by a few other matchups. They...
NFL・
Jason Peters clarifies his comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the star offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
Maui’s Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch for Phillies in Game 3 of NLDS
Maui's Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch prior to Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday.
Doc Rivers Reveals Plans for Joel Embiid’s Backup
The 2022-2023 NBA season will be another year the Philadelphia 76ers have made changes behind their star center, Joel Embiid. Two seasons ago, the Sixers’ new front office brought in Dwight Howard to serve as Embiid’s backup for one year. After Howard packed up and moved back to...
NBA・
