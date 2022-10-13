ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

LOB--New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B--Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR--Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires--Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T--3:30. A--36,483 (34,788). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

First Period--1, Vegas, Kolesar 1 (Carrier), 0:12. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 2 (Roy, Pietrangelo), 3:07 (pp). Penalties--Wennberg, SEA (High Sticking), 2:02; Martinez, LV (Cross Checking), 16:24. Second Period--3, Vegas, Smith 1 (Stone, Eichel), 13:55 (pp). 4, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (Stephenson, Theodore), 17:11. 5, Vegas, Theodore 1 (Kessel, Eichel), 19:43. Penalties--Dunn, SEA...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Milwaukee, WI
ESPN

Chicago 5, San Jose 2

First Period--1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties--Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22. Second Period--3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties--Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Jamarion Sharp buys puppy with NIL money

Bowling Green, Ky. -- Whenever Jamarion Sharp walks into the gym at Western Kentucky, Division I basketball's tallest player always brings his puppy. For the 7-foot-5 center and last year's top shot-blocker (4.6 BPG), his dog, Joker -- a mixed-breed he purchased with his name, image and likeness cash two weeks ago -- is a best friend and a responsibility. Sharp said he hopes the puppy will help him mature.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ESPN

Minnesota United faces Dallas after shutout victory

LINE: FC Dallas -114, Minnesota United FC +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, Minnesota United plays Dallas. Dallas is 12-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Alan Velasco paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. Dallas has scored 45 goals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ESPN

Warriors, Jordan Poole agree to 4-year, $140M extension

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy