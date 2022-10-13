Read full article on original website
Three offseason questions for the Seattle Mariners after ALDS sweep
After surprisingly staying alive until the final day of the regular season in 2021, the Seattle Mariners finally broke through in 2022 and ended 21 years of misery that went back to 2001 -- not just the longest playoff drought in MLB but also longer than any in the NBA, NFL or NHL. It wasn't a smooth ride as it took a 14-game winning streak in July to turn things around and they kind of stumbled into the playoffs in the stretch run, but at least the Mariners -- and their fans -- won't have to spend the entire offseason and spring training asking, "Will this finally be the year?"
Fallout from Yates report as NWSL playoffs begin: How are the players feeling?
The National Women's Soccer League playoffs are here, a time of year when the best players and teams from one of the world's top leagues are on display. For the second straight year, however, there is a heaviness around what would otherwise be a celebratory moment. NWSL players again enter the postseason shortly after publicly reliving some of their most traumatic experiences.
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
HBP--Wilson (Freeman). WP--Wilson. Umpires--Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Chris Segal. T--3:46. A--45,139 (40,209). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason
Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
LOB--New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B--Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR--Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires--Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T--3:30. A--36,483 (34,788). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Report: Tom Brady could be fined for apparent Grady Jarrett kick
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, according to a report from The Associated Press on Thursday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a...
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
Hall of Fame reliever, Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter dies
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. "I wouldn't be here without that pitch," Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A-ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal."
Claressa Shields defeats Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision
Claressa Shields jumped up and down in the ring, having gone to the United Kingdom to fight a British fighter and still come out of the toughest bout of her career as the undisputed middleweight champion of the world. Again. Shields beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94, 96-94)...
Chicago 5, San Jose 2
First Period--1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties--Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22. Second Period--3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties--Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.
Carlos Correa opting out of Twins deal to become free agent
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will exercise his opt-out clause and become a free agent, he told El Nuevo Día newspaper Wednesday. Correa, who hit .291 with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 136 games this season, said now was the time to choose free agency.
Padres eliminate Dodgers, advance to NLCS for 1st time since 1998
SAN DIEGO -- Nights like these, when the weekend arrives and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in town, don't often feel like a home-field advantage for the San Diego Padres. So many Dodgers fans make the 125-mile drive south that Petco Park is often called "Dodger Stadium South" when the two teams match up. But that wasn't the case on Friday and Saturday. Petco Park, which had waited 16 years to host fans for a postseason game, was stuffed with locals who rooted hard for the Padres and filled this ballpark with "Beat L.A." chants that at times felt deafening. And when Josh Hader recorded the final out, capping a thrilling 5-3 victory in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the place erupted in joy.
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND -- — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
Rickie Fowler leads Zozo, eyes first PGA Tour win since 2019
INZAI CITY, Japan -- Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a 1-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3½ years. Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Women's boxing landed on the biggest stage -- again -- and it delivered
Claressa Shields stood inside the ring in the middle of the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, her eyes looking around at the British crowd that had just watched her assert why she is the greatest women's fighter of all time. She got emotional. All that had happened, both...
